BABBITT — Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 3, Andrea Zupancich (R-Babbitt) released the following statement Tuesday in response to the news current District 3 State Senator Tom Bakk (I-Cook) has endorsed her candidacy for the vacant seat.
“I am thankful to Senator Bakk for his endorsement in my run for Senate and for his years of service to Northern Minnesota families. I hope to continue his legacy of being a commonsense voice championing the needs of the northland at the Capitol. I will fight to represent all my constituents regardless of their political party and am fortunate to have such strong cross-party support. My focus continues to be on lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, providing a good education for our children, and standing up for our northland values.”
Earlier today Senator Tom Bakk announced his endorsement of Zupancich to replace him in the Senate. The endorsement is notable considering Bakk’s long-time career as a member and leader in the DFL Party. He served as Senate Democrat leader from 2011 to 2019 including four years as Senate Majority Leader. First elected to the legislature in 1994, he is a long-time fixture in Northern Minnesota politics.
Zupancich is a small business owner, long-time Northern Minnesota resident, and the current Mayor of Babbitt. This is her first run for the state legislature. Senate District 3 stretches the Arrowhead from Koochiching County across to Cook County and down the North Shore to southern St. Louis County.
