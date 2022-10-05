BABBITT — Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 3, Andrea Zupancich (R-Babbitt) released the following statement Tuesday in response to the news current District 3 State Senator Tom Bakk (I-Cook) has endorsed her candidacy for the vacant seat.

“I am thankful to Senator Bakk for his endorsement in my run for Senate and for his years of service to Northern Minnesota families. I hope to continue his legacy of being a commonsense voice championing the needs of the northland at the Capitol. I will fight to represent all my constituents regardless of their political party and am fortunate to have such strong cross-party support. My focus continues to be on lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, providing a good education for our children, and standing up for our northland values.”

