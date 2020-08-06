VIRGINIA — The pathway around Bailey’s Lake offers a beautiful view of one of Virginia’s two lakes. But Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber describes the trail’s actual condition like this: “There are few good spots.”
The trail is more than 25 years old. Tree roots and settling ground have caused many cracks and pits in the pavement, and “parts are eroding into the lake itself,” he said. “It’s challenging to even walk on.”
The trail serves as a footpath downtown for residents, particularly those living in surrounding apartment buildings. Walkers traverse the lake on lunch breaks. Cyclists also use the pathway, which connects to the Mesabi Trail and to the trail around Silver Lake. It gets much use. It is also getting a much-needed update.
The Bailey’s Lake Trail Improvement Project, set to resurface and widen the path and also install lighting around the lake — will begin any day now.
But first — the bats.
The $1 million-plus project, funded in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR), is being promoted as an environmentally conscious effort. The city is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to assure wildlife is protected during reconstruction.
“We are waiting for the bats to finish mating,” which typically wraps up in early August, Silber said. The DNR has identified trees around the lake that “do have or are likely to have bats nesting in them. We don’t want to do anything to negatively impact wildlife, including bats, so we are waiting until the nesting season is over before removing trees.”
The city is also working to preserve areas that are home to songbirds, loons and muskrats.
“We hope to have a majority of the project completed during this year’s construction season” so residents can use the trail during the winter to access downtown and the nearby grocery store, Silber said. However, the entire project, which was also funded by the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board, with matching dollars from the city, is slated for completion in the spring.
Temporary silt fences are currently in place, and as soon as work begins the trail will be closed, Silber said.
SEH of Virginia, an engineering firm, and Bougalis & Sons Construction of Hibbing, are conducting the work.
The parks and recreation director said Bailey’s Lake trail was identified in a 2017 comprehensive plan for improvements throughout the city. “Residents around the lake desired to see the trail improved.”
Now that funding is secured, “we are moving forward with the project,” he added. In fact, “timing couldn’t be better. Recently the world has been living under lockdown, and the ability to go out and get fresh air has never been so important.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has motivated many people to seek out green spaces and outdoor activities, which provide “joy and an escape from pandemic anxiety,” he said. The opportunity to improve one of the city’s outdoor, public spaces comes at a critical time, and “shows the dedication Virginia has and the State of Minnesota” to its citizens.”
