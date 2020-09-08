A Parkview Learning Center student finds a seat on the bus next to the “Have A Great Day” sign put up by the bus driver Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. Tuesday was the first day back for in-person learning for most students since last March.
Parkview Learning Center students wear masks and keep social distance from each other as they leave school Tuesday afternoon in Virginia.
