IRON RANGE — Back to school items are flying off the shelves. New to this year’s list: face masks.
As of July 25, masks have been mandated across Minnesota. The Governor's Executive Order 20-81 states, “Minnesotans must wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings,” which includes schools.
Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and can include: a paper or disposable mask, a cloth mask, a neck gaiter, a scarf, a bandanna or a religious face covering. For educators, face shields are an option so children can see instructors.
According to the Minnesota Health Department of Health, “Face coverings are generally required for all students, staff and other people present in any kindergarten through grade 12 school buildings or district offices or riding on school transportation vehicles. To provide a consistent, safe environment for students and staff, this requirement applies equally to kindergarteners, even those aged 5 or under.”
Students and staff can wear face shields in certain circumstances, according to the governor’s executive order and the 2020-2021 Planning Guide for Schools. As with other settings, students under age 2 or anyone with a medical, developmental or behavioral condition must not wear face coverings.
Face coverings are allowed to be temporarily removed when the wearer is eating, drinking, playing an instrument or exercising.
The state is readying to provide personal protective equipment for staff and students. Every K-12 student, teacher and staff member will receive one cloth mask each. Three disposable face masks will be provided for each student in case they forget or misplace their original mask. Licensed teachers and half of the non-licensed staff will receive one face shield each.
Students in K-8th grades can wear face shields if wearing a face mask proves problematic. Teachers may wear a shield when a face covering may impede education. Staff, students and visitors who cannot tolerate a face covering due to developmental, medical or behavioral health conditions may use a shield. Finally, staff who provide direct support services to students may wear a shield when a face covering impedes the service being provided.
Richard Aldrich, superintendent of the Hibbing Public Schools, said in an email this week that he has not yet received PPE but will prior to school starting. “They will be delivered to the NESC in Mt. Iron by the National Guard,” he wrote. “Each student and staff are to receive a cloth mask, an additional three disposable for each student, and a plastic shield for teachers.”
Knowing their school district could use more masks, community members have begun making face masks to donate and participating in face mask drives.
Nashwauk-Keewatin School District
Pam Roberts didn’t have a pattern and she calls her first face mask “a joke.” But then she found a pattern through the Mayo Clinic and they provided assistance while she perfected the model.
This spring, Roberts, a retired paraprofessional who lives in Pengilly, got started on her project and soon donated 325 cloth face masks to the Nashwauk ambulance service. Next, she made 130 for MED-1 Occupational Health Services in Grand Rapids, and shipped 400 masks to the hospital in Hibbing and several hundred to a nursing home in Virginia.
“Places in need kept popping up,” Roberts recalled. “People began knocking on my door.” Soon, she began recording her outgoing donations and income orders.
Eventually she donated hundreds of masks to the Cook hospital, area emergency services and to individuals. Roberts left bundles off at the Great Outdoors Liquor Store and post office in Pengilly and the gas station in Nashwauk.
In March, Roberts of Pengilly pledged to sew 800 face masks for the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District, enough for each of the 500 students, by the start of the year.
When the district asked what they could do to help, Roberts requested zip-lock bags as it is one of the most expensive aspects of her project. “That and laundry soap,” she added. “By the time they are ready to be dropped off, each piece has been washed at least two or three times.” And when asked how much each mask costs, she couldn’t answer. “I’ve never thought about a price,” she said. “I’ve never charged for a mask. I don’t think you should charge people for their fears.” Roberts did say that it would take about 20 mins to make a mask, beginning to end (and subtracting wash time).
As of Friday, Roberts has sewn more than 300 masks for the school district.
In a recent email, Keewatin Elementary Principal Annie Olson-Reiners wrote that Roberts is “simply an all-around saint!”
“We feel truly grateful to have such a generous donor using her time and talents to make a large volume of cloth masks for our schools,” said Riana Damjanovich, the school district’s nurse.
Roberts said she has a weak immune system and knows that if she gets COVID, she probably won’t make it. Similarly, her sister, who is going through chemotherapy for ovarian cancer, needed PPE, including hats which Roberts has made.
“I’m a quilter,” said Roberts. “I started with leftover materials. I never thought I’d make over 4,000 masks!”
“I’ve lived and raised a family in this community; I’ve been here my whole life. I know and love the people here,” she continued. “Truly, I started making these masks for all the people I know- friends, neighbors.” She took a moment, getting choked up. “I want them all to be here when the pandemic is over.”
Looking to the start of the school year on Sept. 8, the school district is focused on the health and safety of students, staff and their families.
“Currently, the evidence shared by public health experts demonstrates that cloth face coverings will help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and, therefore, will help us fill our schools with children’s learning and laughter once more,” Damjanovich said.
The school district has also received handmade or disposable masks from other community donors.
“The generous and heartwarming donations of cloth masks came at a time when the purchase of masks was much more challenging. It also gave us an additional way as staff to feel we were helping keep our community safe by taking an extra precaution by wearing them when providing essential services.”
If interested in making a donation to Roberts’ project, call her at 218-885-2706.
Mask Up Our Bluejackets
Even with the expected delivery of PPE to area schools, some districts are continuing to collect mask donations.
In Hibbing, Aldrich explained that the district is holding a mask drive, called Mask Up Our Bluejackets, a face mask donation drive for the Hibbing Public Schools. Community members are asked to donate completed face masks, fabric or other quilting material to ensure that all students, faculty and staff have access to face masks. The overall goal is to collect 2,700 masks.
“My only and sincere passion is to make our district the best that it can be and to ensure students are provided with the resources to best prepare them for tomorrow, and that starts with ensuring their safety,” added School Board member Kim McLaughlin, who created the project.
McLaughlin added, “We are trying to rally community support to have folks make cloth masks for our schools to help ensure we will have an ample supply, longer term, when our students, faculty and staff return to school.”
McLaughlin said she felt that by increasing the availability of reusable masks and ensuring that each student has at least one additional cloth mask will make the transition to mask-wearing and laundering a bit smoother, a sentiment shared by Aldrich.
Aldrich encouraged citizens to get involved. “Our community has always supported the local school,” he said. “The mask initiative assures that our staff and students will have additional safety when they return.”
Community members Sue Schock and Stephanie Rancourt said they have been making masks for area organizations and have joined the Mask Up Our Bluejackets effort.
“Hibbing is a community that rallies together for its students and school community,” McLaughlin said. “That spirit and those efforts are imperative as we navigate new challenges in the lives of each of our students and in our District. To get to see how people are responding, going above and beyond for our kids, is deeply humbling. It shows we are truly in this together.”
Face masks and mask making materials can be made at the transportation building, located at the intersection of Highway 169 and 23rd Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any monetary donation must go through the business office and can be mailed to the ISD 701 Business Office, 800 E 21st St., Hibbing, MN 55746 and earmarked for the Mask up our Bluejackets.
To donate masks, contact Aldrich at 218-208-0849.
To learn more about this project, contact McLaughlin at kim.mclaughlin@isd701.org.
To learn more about Hibbing COVID-19 updates, visit the district’s website www.hibbing.k12.mn.us.
