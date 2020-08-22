The Swandale Elementary School, seen here in a photo from the 1920s, was a school within the large Hibbing School District. Located near the intersection of North Dublin Road and Highway 37, surrounded by many small farms, it was an important focus for its rural area. Today, this site is near the north end of the airport property. Many country schools looked similar to this, then additions or other changes were made as years went by. Outbuildings might house equipment for taking care of the building and grounds, wood storage for the stove, or toilets. Some country schools even had barns for students who rode horses to school.