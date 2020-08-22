I want to start the Years of Yore page this week by sending out good wishes to all the teachers, school staff, and students who are thinking about the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year!
At this time of year, it’s typical to think about nice new notebooks, pens and shoes. As the daughter of teachers, this new season was always happily anticipated in our home. When I became a teacher myself, that feeling continued. This was the time to re-read literature I’d be teaching, work on the syllabus for various classes, and buy some new clothes.
But who could have anticipated this particular new school year? COVID-19 has changed all of our lives in so many ways and the usual routines have mostly been upended. But I am guessing that the floors in schools are once again freshly polished. And students are probably again feeling the same old anxiety about the new classes they will be taking. And teachers are more than likely already planning for those classes. All of that seems the same.
However, maybe this year the methods of teaching and learning will have to be greatly adjusted.
Iron Range schools have a proud tradition. No matter what the circumstances, teachers and staff work hard caring for the students and getting those students ready for the world ahead of them.
Good Luck to all involved in helping a new group of students grow up. The memories about this 2020-2021 school year will be especially unique.
The following is a memoir written by Anne DeCarlo, a long-time Hibbing teacher. Written as part of a Hibbing Historical Society project, it was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 6, 1976.
I began teaching in the Hibbing Public Schools at the Glen Location School in the years 1924-1925. My first assignment was a combination 4th and 5th grades.
I remember that Miss Ruth Raleigh, the Physical Education Supervisor, would come out regularly to teach folk dancing and games. The music to accompany our dances was played on a Victrola that you wound by hand. The needle had to be changed often.
One folk dance I especially remember was called “Roman Soldiers.” The boys really liked this dance! One that was a favorite with the girls was the “Highland Fling.” I liked it too, and I remember dancing the various steps right with the children as I taught them. It was always a great day when Miss Raleigh paid us a visit for she taught games as well as folk dances.
Later, when I taught at the Pool Location School, we learned to dance the “Minuet.” We wanted to dance it at a program for the parents, so Miss Raleigh helped us to make costumes and fashion wigs out of cotton batting. The costumes and wigs helped make this program a great success. Folk dances have continued to be a part of the Elementary Phy. Ed. program throughout my teaching career. Now Square Dancing is gaining in popularity, especially in grades 4, 5, and 6.
I was almost 21 years of age when I was assigned to teach grades 1 – 6 at our outlying Townline School. This was not a Location school as there was no mine in this area south of Hibbing. Most of these families had small farms. I travelled there by school bus which picked me up at about 7:00 a.m. On the way to the school the bus made frequent stops picking up the country children. Some of these children were going to the Swandale Elementary School, grades 1 – 6, and some to the Townline School where I taught. Some were being transported to the 7th and 8th grades and high school grades in town.
At the Townline School we had one large stove that served to heat the classroom. From time to time a load of wood was delivered to us and the Kosluchar family, who lived nearby, would start the fire early in the morning so that when the children and I arrived it was warm. This large stove had an asbestos shield and often, when the children came in with wet mittens, they would hang them over the top of this shield to dry. The children were kept busy filling the woodbox, especially on cold winter days. However, they were used to this chore for they came from homes where wood was their main fuel.
Neither did we have running water. From time to time the children would fill a large pail from a pump in the school yard. At first we had only the outdoor toilets, but later these were replaced by the indoor chemical type. These country children, being accustomed to the outdoor kind, would often forget about the new indoor convenience and dash outdoors, even when it was very cold.
The lighting at the Townline School consisted of kerosene lamps. These had to be filled often and the chimneys kept clean. John Kosluchar, who made the fire in the stove, also filled the water pail, kept the lamps in working order, cleaned the blackboards, and swept the floor. For these services he received $16.00 every two weeks.
At Townline, we were one large happy family. Here, brothers and sisters worked hand in hand helping one another in lessons and in overcoming difficulties encountered. At noon, the older girls enjoyed the duties of preparing the hot cocoa and we all enjoyed drinking it with our bag lunches. We got fresh milk daily from one of the nearby families. At first, I furnished the cocoa and the sugar. Later, when the Superintendent of Schools heard what I was doing, he not only praised me highly on my interest in the students’ welfare, but he gave me permission to order the sugar and cocoa on my supply order.
Noon hours were spent playing outdoors, weather permitting. In warm weather ball games were a favorite, while in winter the children enjoyed playing “Fox and Geese.” On some days they made snowmen and snowangels and had fun sliding on the frozen patches of ice. One of my 6th Grade girls, who was more mature than the others and didn’t enjoy the outdoor play, would stay inside with me. I discovered that she liked to embroider, so from time to time I bought dresser scarves and pillowcases with stamped designs and she was very content stitching with colored embroidery floss.
School banking was a scheduled weekly activity. Tuesday was Bank Day and the children brought their pennies and nickels. They proudly watched their small bank accounts grow. Parents, too, showed fine cooperation in this activity, for they understood the importance of thrift and saving regularly. We often had 100 per cent participation and felt very proud.
Another project of great value was the filling of the Red Cross box to be sent to needy children overseas. For days we collected nickels and pennies. Then we talked about the gift items that we would like to include in the box, things like pencils, crayons, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, needles, thread, washcloths, and, last but not least, a small toy. One or two children were chosen to accompany the teacher to shop for the items while others enjoyed the privilege of packing them carefully into the special box. In this way, the children learned firsthand the joy of sharing. One year, we received in return a little gift from the children in Greece. It was a small box of currants. I made currant cookies so we all enjoyed the treat.
The library bus visited our school regularly about once a month. When it came, the children were free to go in and select the books they liked. Sometimes we would get one or two stereoscopes and several sets of the picture cards that went with them to view. The children especially enjoyed viewing those when the noon hours were too cold to play outdoors.
Once a month I would go to the Hibbing High School library to select a box of books for our classroom. I tried to choose these very carefully, keeping the children’s special needs in mind. I always included some old favorites that I liked to read to the students. (At this time, the Hibbing High School building housed grades Kindergarten and through Twelfth Grade, so the library carried a wide range of books. The Junior College, which was also housed in the building, had its own library.)
Miss Charlotte Hunter was our Elementary Supervisor. When she came to visit us, she always brought one or two new books to show the children and to foster their interest in reading. We had neither radio nor T.V., so reading books was very important for enjoyment, for providing background information, and for opening new horizons.
I was often invited to visit the families of my students. One early visit still stands out in my mind. This family had a new baby and the teacher must come see him. I was warmly welcomed and the family was so pleased to see me. I not only observed their close family ties, but I also discovered the great respect the children had for their parents and the very deep respect both the parents and children had for their teacher.
Discipline, in these early days of my teaching career, seemed no problem. Since parents provided strong discipline in the home, children came to school showing consideration and respect to their teacher. Parents backed the teachers, so a reprimand in school was most often followed by another one at home.
Birthdays were regularly celebrated by an all-class party. The birthday cake, furnished by the special birthday child’s mother, was the important treat. Games were enjoyed and we all helped to make the day a great occasion for the child.
To be continued next week here in Years of Yore…
- - -
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1953
June 2, 1953
Dick Forbes of the American Cyanide Company, Stamford, Conn., is on the Iron Range. He came from the Pennsylvania coal fields. He is making a study of mining outlook and expects to visit individual mines and many industries over the next several months.
1955
August 16, 1955
Don Anderson, a pilot of the Lake Vermilion area, reported shortly after noon today that he sighted a body on the surface of the lake near what is known as Rap’s Road. The body is believed to be that of Dr. A. Carlyle Tingdale, Hibbing, who is believed to have drowned in the lake. A search was begun immediately when Tingdale’s empty boat was discovered, also by pilot Anderson, four days ago.
1958
July 26,1958
Law enforcement in Hibbing rests on the shoulders of the 27-man Hibbing Police Department. In the 1920s, the Department reached a strength of 75 to 100 officers. Since then, the town has become much more peaceful, according to old timers. Also, many of the men on the Force in the ‘20s represented political patronage, rather than policing needs.
1959
June 16, 1959
The first of two recitals to be presented by the Hamilton Studios featuring students of Claribel Hamilton and Donald Peterson will be heard today at 7:30 p.m. in the library auditorium. Appearing on this program will be Neil Hyde Jr., Martha Stein, Robert Glumac, Carol Glumac, Sage Seavey, Crissie Finberg, Pamela Frost, Marilyn Ojakangas, Carol Stavn, Jean Hamilton, Cheryl Hegg, Margie Hirvela, Beverly Schrimsher, Sheryl Ojakangas, James Hirvela, Vickie Perrella, Ormond Seavey, Winifred Frost, Tallie Sachs, Keith Grafing, David Zimmerman, William Berg, and John Hamilton. The public is invited to attend.
1970
July 24, 1970
The Saturday Nite Special at Chisholm’s O’Neil Hotel Supper Club will be a Boneless Top Loin Steak. This complete dinner includes the Assorted Relish Table, salads, and homemade bread and rolls. Enjoy a night out for $2.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.