BABBITT — A 53-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times at a Babbitt business on Saturday, authorities said.
The unidentified woman, who suffered stab wounds in various parts of her body, was initially treated for non life-threatening injuries at Essentia Health Virginia, Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor said. As of Monday, the woman had been transported to Essential Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
McGregor said the stabbing suspect is a 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids.
The Babbitt Police Department was called to a screen printing shop called NE Time NE Wear (where the victim worked) at 31 Central Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. for the report of the stabbing. While officers were en route, a second report came in of a shooting in the same area. Both calls turned out to be related. The victim was treated at the scene by law enforcement and first responders.
The shooting suspect, a 38-year-old Babbitt man, and the stabbing suspect were taken into custody a short time later.
McGregor said the victim and the suspects “were known to one another.’’ However, the police chief declined to release specific details of the incident at this time.
As of Monday, both suspects remained at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, McGregor said. The identities of the suspects were not available pending formal charges from the St Louis County Attorney's Office.
Babbitt police officers received help from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and police departments from Ely, Gilbert, East Range and Eveleth.
