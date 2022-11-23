By the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
A pre-Thanksgiving cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze.
By the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
A pre-Thanksgiving cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze.
However, this ice isn’t safe to walk on and the water underneath is dangerously cold.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to be extremely cautious around the water and, with children home for Thanksgiving break, to talk with them about the risks of cold water and ice.
While ice is never 100% safe, ice in the early stages of formation is particularly dangerous. Falls through the ice or into open water at this time of year can turn tragic quickly, and each year result in serious injuries or deaths.
Parents and guardians need to be especially vigilant about watching kids and ensuring children’s innate curiosity about the water and ice doesn’t put them at risk.
“Kids, and people who haven’t experienced winter in Minnesota, may not have enough knowledge to mitigate the risks associated with cold water and early ice,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “Talk to your kids, talk to your neighbors—we all have a role to play in keeping people safe as the winter season gets underway.”
Anyone who recreates on the ice should wait until there’s at least 4 inches of new, clear ice before walking out onto it. Other tips for staying safe around cold water and on the ice include:
Wearing a foam life jacket or flotation suit.
Not going out alone—and letting someone know about trip plans and expected return time.
Carrying ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.
Checking ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.
Bringing a cell phone or personal locator beacon.
Inquiring about conditions and known hazards with local experts before heading out.
For more information about staying safe on the ice, including thickness recommendations for various types of activities, see the DNR’s ice safety page (mndnr.gov/icesafety). For more information about surviving a fall into cold water, see the cold water dangers page (mndnr.gov/coldwater).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.