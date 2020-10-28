“Beside the Still Waters” is a book of poetry and reflections on bible passages by Rodney Charles Tuomi. This book was self published by Christian Faith Publishing earlier this year. Available in paperback, the retail price is $15.95 and ISBN of 978-1-0980-4002-4.
Tuomi, a Hibbing native, is currently a pastor at Hibbing Christian Assembly. His first book, “Reflections,” was published in 2018 and has been called “a heartfelt poetry book from a reflective minister” according to the book’s publicist. “Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney Charles Tuomi’s new book is a nuanced collection of poetic verses that, despite their variety in topic and tone, all make a quietly confident statement of what matters in life — God, wisdom, and loving others.”
Earlier this week, Tuomi answered a few questions on “Beside the Still Waters.”
MT: Can you tell us a little about your background? Where are you from? Where do you live now? Are you a full-time writer or do you have a job to support your writing habit?
RCT: I am a full time pastor, and also have been an engineer. I have always written for the joy of writing. I have written since I was a teenager, and have had many poems and articles published in the past. I finally decided to put some of my writing in book form.
MT: When did you first start writing and why?
RCT:I just love writing. I would consider it a hobby.
MT: What other books have you published?
RCT: I have written 2 books of poetry, The first "Reflections", and the second "Beside the Still Waters" are both available at Amazon, and Barnes and Noble under the author Rodney Charles Tuomi.
MT: Why do you write in poetry?
RCT: I enjoy poetry. Most of life is a poem.
MT: How does a book come to you? How do you create? Do you have a research and writing process? Do you have any writing goals?
RCT: Most of my writing is spontaneous, though some of it is bit by bit. My third book will be a compilation of articles that I have written over the years.
MT: What would you say to those who might consider writing poetry? Do you have any advice? How and where should they start?
RCT: Read poetry, and study authors that you enjoy. Then write on the themes closest to your own heart, and add your unique style.
MT: Tell us about your most recent book 'Beside the Still Waters'. Could you give us a quick glimpse without spoiling anything?
RCT: I write serious, reflective, and humorous poems on my 3 favorite subjects...God, people, and nature.
MT: How has been the reception of 'Beside the Still Waters'?
RCT: People are really enjoying it, but it has not sold a lot of copies.
MT: Tell us about the cover. What drove the design? Did you create it or does someone else get the credit?
RCT: I described what I wanted, and the publishing company sent me a number of possibilities for me to choose from. I love the cover of this book.
MT: Where can people purchase 'Beside the Still Waters' and your other book?
RCT: Amazon, and Barnes and Noble under author Rodney Charles Tuomi.
MT: This book was published earlier this year. Are you working on any new projects?
RCT: My third book compiling articles that I have written throughout the years.
