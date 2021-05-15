Aurora’s Jan Moore gets national blood drive award

AURORA — Jan Moore had always wanted to be a blood donor but for health reasons wasn't able to give. She figured, "If I can't give, I can at least get donors." And that she has done for 23 years.
The Aurora blood drive coordinator was recently recognized by America's Blood Centers Awards of Excellence. Moore received the Larry Frederick Award, named for the California law enforcement officer whose life was saved with 110 units of blood and nine surgeries.
While on duty in 1982, Frederick was permanently disabled by a traffic accident. A drunken driver, speeding at 65 mph, struck him as he was speaking to a stopped motorist. His injuries were extensive and it was mandatory that he retire. Frederick then became an ardent blood advocate and he credited his recovery to his belief in God, Jesus Christ and many inspirational people.
Frederick presented the award at a ceremony held virtually due to COVID-19. He said, "I see the compassionate and caring side of you... Giving is receiving. You have given your precious time... Congratulations, Jan, and thank you, thank you, thank you."
Moore told the Mesabi Tribune, "I was overjoyed" and read from information submitted to the national competition for the Larry Frederick Award by her supervisor at Memorial Blood Centers in Duluth. "For 23 years 6 drives a year 350 units of blood ... When she sets her mind to it, it gets done, from relocating blood drives at the last minute to navigating below zero temps to the blood drives the day after Thanksgiving, there is nothing that can stop Jan... Over 23 years she has made lifelong blood donors that will ripple through for generations to come." And to see how her donors were doing during the COVID pandemic, she parked her pickup near the Memorial Blood Center's bloodmobile in Aurora and "turned her truck into a registration table."
Moore talked about the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving drive. To make sure she would have donors for the next drive in 56 days (the amount of time necessary between donations), she had the donors sign up for the next drive as they arrived to donate.
And she told of her decision to retire from her beloved volunteer job as coordinator. "I prayed for this for over a year. I ran ads in the paper." Retired Dr. Robert "Bob" Rutka applied and Moore was overjoyed. "He's very personable and has a sense of humor... He's going to go over well." As she talked of her retirement, she said through tears, "I'm going to miss it pretty much." She added, "I didn't do anything to get an award."
She credits her husband Herb Moore for being her "secretary," answering calls from donors, and said, "I still have other things to do. I have volunteered all my life." She is with White Community Hospital Foundation Board, works with planting community gardens and helps make bandages with other volunteers at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Aurora.
A press release from America's Blood Centers read, "The annual Awards of Excellence ceremony is our chance to say thank you and recognize nationally the individuals, civic groups, media organizations, corporations, and advocates for their commitment to saving lives through blood donation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.