Guests attending Thursday afternoon’s announcement of the new Aurora Market enjoy a complimentary lunch from the grocery store’s owners. The Aurora Market is expected to open in the spring and will be a sister location to the Nashwauk Market.
Ben Denucci, owner of the Nashwauk Market talks about the decision to open a second location called the Aurora Market Thursday afternoon in Aurora. The grocery story is expected to open in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.