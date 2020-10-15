Guests attending Thursday afternoon’s announcement of the new Aurora Market enjoy a complimentary lunch from the grocery store’s owners. The Aurora Market is expected to open in the spring and will be a sister location to the Nashwauk Market.

Ben Denucci, owner of the Nashwauk Market talks about the decision to open a second location called the Aurora Market Thursday afternoon in Aurora. The grocery story is expected to open in the spring.

