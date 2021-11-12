AURORA — Proud member of the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard, Jerry Mace served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. In the years since his patriotism has never dimmed.
When he learned from his American Legion magazine the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., is being observed on its 100th anniversary this Veterans Day 2021, “I said, ‘Let’s do it!’”
So at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Veterans Day, the color guard gathered at Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora, where a bell was rung 21 times and a 21-gun salute took place followed by the sounding of “Taps.” Steve Biondich, of Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241, spoke at the ceremony. Mace, 89, helped organize the color guard in 1975.
The Arlington National Cemetery website has this: “For 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history. It stands as a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning. Since November 11, 1921, the Tomb has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.”
The November 11, 1921, dedication of the tomb is described this way: “The unknown’s casket was placed on a horse-drawn caisson, which would be escorted through the streets of Washington, D.C. to Arlington National Cemetery. Thousands of spectators lined the streets to watch the grand military procession, and American flags adorned streetlights and storefronts. The 1921 ceremonies for the Unknown represented a national moment of mourning... The route of the procession proceeded west from the Capitol along Pennsylvania Avenue. When it passed the White House, President Warren Harding, Vice President Calvin Coolidge and other dignitaries broke off and traveled the rest of the way by car. .. It is a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.”
An inscription on the west side of the tomb reads, “Here Rests in Honored Glory an American Soldier Known but to God.”
The Arlington National Cemetery website reads, “In its first century, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has evolved into a national place of commemoration connected to all of American history. What began as a single grave now symbolizes service and sacrifice in all U.S. wars. Visitors to the Tomb honor not just the three Unknowns interred here, but also all American unidentified and missing service members who rest in national cemeteries across the United States, in American military cemeteries around the world, and in unknown or unmarked graves. At the Tomb, they are never forgotten.”
