Aurora celebrates July 3rd in style Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Downtown Aurora was filled with thousands of people celebrating the 4th of July Monday evening as the cities annual Independence Day parade got underway. Mark Sauer The Mesabi East High School marching band performs for the crowd watching Monday evening's 3rd of July parade in Aurora. Mark Sauer A young passanger in a fire truck waves an American flag out of the window while riding in Monday's 3rd of July parade in Aurora. Mark Sauer A lion who wasn't "lion around" shakes hands and gives high fives to hundreds of people enjoying Monday night's annual 3rd of July parade in Aurora. Mark Sauer Summer temperatures in the mid 80's Monday evening couldn't slow down the Aurora Rangers 2026 Olympic hopeful bobsledders Mark Sauer Young parade participants sporting plenty of red, white and blue take part in Monday's annual 3rd of July parade in Aurora. Mark Sauer Children show thier patriotic spirit as they ride in Monday's 3rd of July parade in Aurora. Mark Sauer There was no shortage of fun in Aurora as the city's July 3rd parade was one of the first Independence Day parades in the area.
