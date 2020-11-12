ZIM — A 70-year-old Little Falls man suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after being ejected from his all-terrain vehicle near the 1900 block of Lavell Road in Zim.
George James Cermak was stabilized at the scene and airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary’s Duluth hospital, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Cernak called 911 requesting “help.’’ Deputies responded and eventually located Cermak on a trail in a wood area near a hunting shack.
Cermak was apparently operating his ATV on the trail when it veered to the left, which caused him to be ejected from the machine. He was the sole rider of the ATV and was found about 40 feet away from it when authorities arrived.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
