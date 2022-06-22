Assumption school to hold Meat & Greet fundraiser

HIBBING — The Playground Committee at the Assumption School is getting creative to raise money for new playground equipment.
A “Meat and Greet” fundraiser is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 at the Assumption School, 2310 East Seventh Ave. in Hibbing. Proceeds benefit the Assumption School Playground Fund.
“The pun is intended,” said Lindsay Kromer, Chair of the Playground Committee while explaining the name chosen for the event.
Kromer credited Gabe Johnson aka “Mr. J.,” who just completed his final year as principal at Assumption School for all of his help on the event.
“He’s great, he’s helped out with everything on this,” she said.
The existing playground is about 20 years old, and was originally at the St. Leo’s Church, and has moved twice.
The event will include a bounce house, Bingo, face painting, and a barbecue competition. Pulled pork sandwich meals and hot dog meals will be available to purchase. There will also be a beer garden.
Kromer said the Playground Committee is hoping to raise about $15,000 at the Meat and Greet toward the project estimated to cost $250,000. So far they have raised about $105,000. The committee has enlisted the assistance of Cola, a calf owned by Jeff Pearson of Cook to help with its $5,000 Cow Pie Pot raffle for the event.
Cola will be circling the block around the school at least one time on the day of the event, and if more than one square on the sidewalk marked with corresponding ticket numbers is “hit” on the first time, ticket holders with the winning squares will split the prize. Ticket sales are limited to 368 (the number of sidewalk squares available), and as of last Friday there were about 30 tickets left.
A barbecue competition is planned for the event with a $500 prize and a trophy for the winner. There is a $100 entry fee and participants are asked to prepare enough meat for five contest judges.
Raffle tickets are available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the school office, provided they aren’t sold out. You can also inbox the school’s Facebook page to arrange for ticket purchases.
For questions about the barbecue competition you can call 218-966-3434.
