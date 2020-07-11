GILBERT — Sharron Asselin began teaching a dance aerobics class in the early 1980s, and 37 years later, the beat goes on.
Asselin and the students who meet two or three times a week are loving it. The class is held at the Gilbert Community Center, where participants dance on the auditorium's varnished hardwood floor from 9-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and sometimes Fridays. When the center was closed to the public at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the class danced on the driveway at Asselin's Gilbert home.
"I really didn't think I'd be doing it this long," Asselin said in a recent phone interview. "If I can keep my health, I would like to keep doing it into my 80s.” She laughed. "That's not very far away.”
On a serious note, she continued, "I have a feeling if I didn't have aerobics, I would not be here. When I had my first heart attack, I had made my own collateral vessel, a natural bypass. A vein will pick up where the artery clogged. Exercise really helps make your body do that. And I'm thinking I have a lot of heart issues and came through them. That's gotta be my exercise. I truly believe if I quit, my number's up."
The women currently in the class include Ann Biondich, Bette Kennedy, Mary Ann McGinnis, Shirley Potocnik, Linnea Ryan, LeAnn Schmidt, Mary Jo Miettunen, Cecelia Novlan, Mary Spang, Pat Tamminen and Marge Smith.
Asselin took a dance class in Virginia for nine years from Ida Canossa, before joining a class in Gilbert taught by Peggy Germ.
"There was a portion of the program that had dance-like movements I loved, and I made up a dance routine for the class,” she said. “After a season of exercise our instructor quit. By that time I had several dance routines and a book called 'Jackie Sorenson's Aerobic Lifestyle.' Community Education (from the Gilbert schools) asked if I'd like to have a class and I took over in 1984. She continued, “Ann Biondich helped me with the new routines. I called out the steps and she counted out the beat.”
Asselin most enjoyed music from the 1950s and '60s with a steady repetitive beat that made the choreography easy to work into dance steps. She joked about how she sometimes will have "a glass with a martini in it and then I put the music on and I count out the beats.” “You count your eighth notes and 16th notes," she said.
Certain steps work on certain parts of the body. For example, the glide is good for the inner thighs and the cross step gets the arms going with the legs. "I never have any problems doing the choreography. I love to dance,” she said.
To select songs to add to the class, she listens to the radio, and she looks for tape players at rummage sales. Her daughters, LeAnn Schmidt and Nina Asselin introduce her to songs. A favorite is "Blame It on Your Heart" by the Mavericks. Dance songs that were once popular like "Macarena" she now will use "maybe once or twice a year." I absolutely love it,” she said. “I love the ladies, I love the music and I love to dance."
Ann Biondich of Gilbert, who has been part of the class the longest, started dancing in 1981 with leaders Beth Groebe, Sheila Colosimo and Peggy Germ.
"I just need to exercise to keep the body moving. I like the class because it's dance, not high impact and not damaging to the body," Biondich said. She has had a knee replacement and two shoulder surgeries. "I blame it all on exercise," she explained with a laugh.
Asselin talked about members who have died, like Jane Purkat of McKinley, who "would dance and never missed a beat; she would do the dance in its entirety." Asselin talked about a longtime school friend, Marilyn Niemi Ojanpa, who died unexpectedly many years ago. Biondich talked of the sudden death of member Nancy Skenzich, longtime Gilbert library clerk.
"It's difficult to lose a member," Asselin said, "Each person has picked a special place to stand and dance, and when they're gone, that place stays empty for a period of time. Certain songs remind us of those we have lost so they are not forgotten.”
"You become best friends when you meet two or three times a week," Asselin added. "We know everybody's everything."
The class used to be part of the Gilbert Schools community education, and Asselin told of how school administrator, the late Myron Fahey, got a special tape player for the class. Asselin received a stipend when the class was part of community education. Now she does the program gratis. "I don't want to be paid. I just love it that much," she said.
Part of the enjoyment of the class comes from the bonds that form, Biondich said, adding that class member Shirley Potocnik and she are good friends. Class members even did a dance routine at a friend's wedding.
For Biondich, Michael Jackson songs "really got you moving." Biondich said she will do dance aerobics "as long as I can. I just enjoy it very much, and it's a social thing too."
They have lunches and brunches and sometimes pontoon boat rides, and each year there's a Christmas party. New members are welcome.
