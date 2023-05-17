CHISHOLM—A new mural is in the works that is dedicated to alumni of Chisholm High School with outstanding in the sports realm.
Kat Turner and Karlie Lucente, leaders of the Chisholm High School Art Club said the five alumni: Bob McDonald, Joel McDonald, Anne Govednik, John Shuster and David Tomassoni, were chosen from a list of 12 men and one woman compiled by CHS Athletic Director Travis Vake.
The mural is located in the hallway just down from the main entrance to the school gymnasium and includes a pedestal, name plate, and bust of each honoree.
“It is a great addition to the high school,” Vake declared. “We have a number of murals within our building, and this is the first that is athletic-related.”
Turner said one of the challenges in painting the mural is that aside from Joel McDonald and Shuster, the photos they are working off are black and white, making facial features especially the noses a challenge.
“We used Joel’s nose for Bob McDonald, being he is Bob’s son,” she explained.
The athletic fetes of the people featured also appear to intrigue the young artists.
“Anne was only 16 years old when she was in the olympics,” Turner said of Govednik, an Olympic swimmer.
Being a Minnesota Wild hockey fan, Turner said she enjoyed learning about Tomassoni.
Govednik, also known by her married name Van Steinburg graduated from CHS in 1934, and was a “pioneer and a legend in swimming the breaststroke, breaking two world records in the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke performances,” according to a August 2008 article by Veda Ponikvar published in the Chisholm Tribune Press in conjunction with Govednik being inducted into the DECC Hall of Fame in Duluth.
“On August 6, 1932, in Los Angeles, Ann won second in the Olympic preliminary heat with a time of 3:15 for 200 meters,” Ponikvar wrote. “On August 9, she won sixth in the Olympic finals with a time of 3:16 for 200 meters.”
Govednik also competed at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany.
Bob McDonald graduated from Chisholm High School in 1951, where he excelled at sports, before serving as the local boys basketball coach from 1962 to 2014. The basketball court at the school gym is named Bob McDonald Court in his honor. He also coached track and taught history and physical education. As Minnesota’s most winning basketball coach, he garnered 1,102 wins and three state championships in 1973, 1975 and 1991, and was nominated into the National Coaches Hall of Fame and Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame. Bob McDonald died in 2020 at 87.
Joel McDonald finished his high school career in Chisholm in 1991 as Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer. He went on to coach at Hibbing High School, leading the Hibbing Bluejacket boys basketball team to the state tournament in 2021 for the first time in 30 years, according to information found on the Minnesota High School League web page. This past winter Joel was hired as an assistant coach for the Chisholm boys basketball team.
Turner said she had an opportunity to talk to Joel, who she described as, “a really cool guy.”
Tomassoni, a 1971 graduate of CHS, was a three-sport captain and valedictorian of his graduating class, according to an earlier article in the Mesabi Tribune. He was a star hockey defensemen who played in the 1984 Olympics for the Italian team, a homage to his cultural heritage, it states. He served in the Minnesota State Legislature from 1993 to 2022. Tomassoni died at 69 in 2022.
Shuster, a 2001 CHS graduate, made five appearances to the Winter Olympics in curling, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. His team won the gold medal in curling in 2018 and the bronze medal in 2006.
The public had its first glimpse at the mural project at the All School Art Show held earlier this month. It’s anticipated to be completed in the next week or so.
