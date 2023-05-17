Tribute to Bluestreak athletic alumni

Students put the finishing touches on a mural dedicated to outstanding alumni athletes, located just down the hall from Roels Gymnasium at Chisholm High School.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM—A new mural is in the works that is dedicated to alumni of Chisholm High School with outstanding in the sports realm.

Kat Turner and Karlie Lucente, leaders of the Chisholm High School Art Club said the five alumni: Bob McDonald, Joel McDonald, Anne Govednik, John Shuster and David Tomassoni, were chosen from a list of 12 men and one woman compiled by CHS Athletic Director Travis Vake.

