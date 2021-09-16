Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau Supports Ag Education in North St. Louis County 4-H

CHISHOLM – Three members of the North St. Louis County 4-H Livestock Project Development Committee attended the Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau Board meeting in Chisholm on September 7th to seek their assistance in an ongoing project. The Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau had supported the startup of the first North St. Louis County 4-H Livestock Market Ribbon Auction. With funds raised from the auction, the committee youth developed equipment they deem necessary to provide growth in their livestock projects and methods to provide ongoing education to those interested in livestock.
Their wish list included several items and the intended use of these items. A digital livestock scale for them to measure the rate of gain of their larger livestock in order to adjust feed rations for increased growth or to maintain weight. A small animal scale to ensure their rabbits are falling within the American Rabbit Breeders Association breed standards as well as weighing of their poultry and other small animals. A fitting stand, fitting stand pad, and blower to fit their livestock for shows. This will further be used at fitting clinics to help youth develop fitting skills for their livestock projects. Pig whips and cattle sticks that can be used by youth who are showing and for livestock demonstrations that youth provide at the St. Louis County Fair. 4-H youth are providing demonstrations and giving youth who are not involved in showing livestock a chance to show a live animal in a show ring at the North St. Louis County Fair.
Thank you to the Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau for your support. With the $2,500 donation, youth will be able to enhance their knowledge of livestock nutrition and showing. This will further enable the 4-H youth to share their knowledge with others.
