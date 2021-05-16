Effective this season, your membership ONLY includes concerts in Virginia: there will be no reciprocity with Hibbing and Ely is not having concerts this season. Season memberships can be purchased at any time during the season. Individual Concert Tickets are $20 and sold at the door. Membership dues are Adults - $40, Students - $10 and Family - $90
If you are not contacted by your sales person, or if you are a new member, please see the "Membership Information" listed below. Or click on the "ACA Membership Application" link. You can then print the application, complete the information and send it, with your check, to the address listed below.
Membership Information
Please make your check payable, and mail to: Arrowhead Concert Association, c/o B. Baldrica, 417 5th St S, Virginia, MN 55792. Please include the following information: Name, Phone, Address (including City, State and Zip), Email address, Type of membership: Adult, Student, Family, Quantity of each type
More information can be found at http://arrowheadconcertassociation.com or their Facebook page.
