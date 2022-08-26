Firm is behind countless projects in region

Architectural Resources in Hibbing and Duluth recently celebrated 50 years in business.

 Photo submitted

HIBBING/DULUTH — In 1972 an architecture firm owned by E.A. Jyring and Charlie Agar of Hibbing merged with Morgan, Stern and Stanius of Duluth and took on a name familiar to many on the Range, Duluth and beyond today — Architectural Resources, Inc.

Two 50th Anniversary celebrations, one in Duluth and one in Hibbing, commemorated that partnership earlier this month.

