HIBBING/DULUTH — In 1972 an architecture firm owned by E.A. Jyring and Charlie Agar of Hibbing merged with Morgan, Stern and Stanius of Duluth and took on a name familiar to many on the Range, Duluth and beyond today — Architectural Resources, Inc.
Two 50th Anniversary celebrations, one in Duluth and one in Hibbing, commemorated that partnership earlier this month.
Current President Katie Hildenbrand and Past President Mark Wirtanen shared some of the history of the firm, its projects, and talked about what the future holds in a recent interview. Other partners in the firm are: David Jordan and Scott Sosalla in Hibbing and Ryan Erspamer and Karl Larsen in Duluth.
There are currently 17 employees at the Hibbing location with the remainder of the roughly 32 employees at the Duluth branch.
A variety of professional disciplines are represented at ARI, including: Architecture, architectural design, interior design, landscape design, landscape architect, mechanical engineering, mechanical design, owner’s representative, project coordinator and project manager.
The office moved to its current location at 704 East Howard St. sometime in the late 1960s, from a space in the former Shapiro Drug, according to Wirtanen.
Wirtanen said the current building holds a lot of history for the community as it was once owned by the Sons of Italy and the downstairs of the building was actually a livery where people would bring their horses in, while frequenting the dance hall on the upper level.
The modern office doesn’t see a lot of foot traffic, but can be quite active at certain times of the year, Wirtanen noted.
“We design in the winter and build in the summer, primarily,” Wirtanen said.
The office tends to be a little quieter in the summer months as the professionals who work there are out in the field, and is bustling with activity other times of the year including late nights and weekends, according to Wirtanen.
ARI is a multi-disciplinary firm that offers architecture, engineering, commercial interior design, and landscape architecture.
Hildenbrand said about 90 percent of the talent in the Hibbing office is from the local area.
“It’s a priority to stay in Hibbing and promote local talent,” Hildenbrand said. “It’s important to work here and support our local talent.”
“The bulk of our work the last 50 years has been schools and municipal work,” Wirtanen said. “Another big piece is healthcare.” ARI also does work for numerous private businesses.
Some notable projects in recent years include the following.
Education: Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Laurentian Elementary, North Star Elementary, St. Louis County Schools, Ely, Cloquet, and Wrenshall.
Healthcare:Fairview Range, Essentia
Higher education:Iron Range Engineering, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hibbing Community College Municipality / Corporate:L&M Supply, DigiKey – International, St. Louis County, Detroit Reman, Hibbing Airport Terminal Expansion, and Lake Country Power
Wirtanen, with 42 years with ARI and Hildenbrand with 20, have noticed how the architectural firm has evolved from literal pencil to paper designs to the multidisciplinary, three-dimensional computer generated designs of today.
Gone are the old “blueprints.”
Wirtanen recalled at one time ARI had a printing press operation and a typing pool.
“None of that exists today,” he added.
Hildenbrand said the number of employees hasn’t really changed, but now the designs are computer generated firsthand by licensed professionals as opposed to typists.
Modern technology has allowed ARI to grow its business from within roughly a four hour driving distance, mainly northern and western Minnesota to include parts of Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The company is currently serving an international interior design customer, and is able to stay in touch on a daily basis through the Internet.
Wirtanen, who is planning on retiring next spring, said he thinks the future of ARI holds growth for the firm and expanding its client base.
“I also see larger, more elaborate and more complex projects,” he added.
Hildenbrand agreed that with the growing number of disciplines represented by the team at ARI that they are capable of competing in any market with the online capabilities now available.
