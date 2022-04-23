Area student awarded dental scholarship

Pictured from left, are: Dr. Michael Zakula, Chair of the Till-Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarship Committee, Dr. Michael Till, Former Dean of the U of M School of Dentistry, Jeffrey Janssen, Dr. Keith Mays, Dean of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and Dr. Mercedes Porter, Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs.
HIBBING — Jeffrey Janssen, a second-year dental student at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, was recently awarded the Dr. Michael Till – Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarship. Jeffrey is the son of Jim and Gretchen Janssen of Crane Lake.
This scholarship provides financial assistance to promising dental students from rural Minnesota in hopes of having them return to practice in outstate Minnesota. The scholarship also honors Dr. Michael Till, former Dean of the University School of Dentistry whose foresight, determination and perseverance made the outreach dental clinic at Hibbing Community College a reality in 2002. This clinic now provides dental services to thousands of people in northern Minnesota.
The Dr. Michael Till – Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarships have been provided annually since 2004 providing in excess of $42,000 to dental students. Northern Minnesota Dental was founded and is operated by a group of dentists who live and serve in Iron Range communities. The organization’s primary goal is to provide dental benefit plans ensuring access to quality dental care affordable to patients, employers and providers while preserving the highest standards of care and the doctor-patient relationship. Recipients of this scholarship demonstrate a high level of academic achievement, dedication to their chosen field of dentistry and a sense of commitment to the Iron Range communities that made it possible for them to pursue a professional degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.