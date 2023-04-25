Dental Scholarship Recipient

Pictured in the front row, from left, are: Dr. Michael Till, Former Dean of the School of Dentistry, Dr. Keith Mays, present Dean of the U of M School of Dentistry, Standing in the back row, from left, are: Dr. Mercedes Porter, Assistant Dean for Students and Residents Affairs, Dr. Jason Berg, President of Northern Minnesota Dental, Jeffrey Janssen, and Dr. Michael Zakula, Chair of the Till Scholarship Committee.

 Photo Submitted

Jeffrey Janssen, a third-year dental student at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Michael Till—Northern Minnesota Dental Inc. Scholarship. Jeffrey is the son of Jim and Gretchen Janssen of Crane Lake.

This scholarship which is funded by Northern Minnesota Dental Inc provides financial assistance to promising dental students from rural Minnesota in hopes of having them return to practice in outstate Minnesota. The scholarship also honors Dr. Michael Till, former Dean of the University School of Dentistry whose foresight, determination and perseverance made the outreach dental clinic at Hibbing Community College a reality in 2002. This clinic now provides dental services to thousands of people in northern Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments