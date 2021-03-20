Flip your tassel and throw your graduation caps into the air!
Iron Range school districts are planning to hold more traditional graduations this spring.
Superintendents and principals from Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, Hibbing, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Grand Rapids, Mesabi East, Chisholm, Greenway, Nashwauk-Keewatin, and St. Louis County Schools, all say graduation planning is pointing toward ceremonies that look as normal as feasible.
A year after virtual and drive-through graduation ceremonies were common due to COVID, changes in state health guidelines are providing opportunities for school districts to this year conduct in-person graduations.
“We are hopeful that we can have as normal of a graduation ceremony as possible, so we can honor the accomplishments of this year's graduates with as many members of their families attending as possible” Matt Grose, Independent School District 318 superintendent in Grand Rapids said.
Grand Rapids, the largest Iron Range district, graduates about 275 seniors. Bigfork, a part of the district, graduates about 22, Grose said.
Hibbing High School Principal Michael Finco says the district is still evaluating guidelines from the state. But it's hoped Hibbing High School's historic auditorium will host graduation for the district's 140 seniors.
“The finer details are on hold since new capacity guidelines are due out on March 31,” Finco said. “For sure, we'll have student speakers, parents (limited numbers of family), social distancing and masks required. In essence, we will have a normal looking ceremony, but with limited capacity instead of a full auditorium.”
Virginia High School Principal Lisa Perkovich said two separate graduations will be held, one on June 3 for Virginia's 102 graduates and one on June 4 for Eveleth-Gilbert's 64 seniors, as the two districts have joined as Rock Ridge Public Schools.
“We recently gave our seniors options to consider for graduation, including reducing capacity for guests but holding the ceremony in Goodman Auditorium, or allowing as many guests as possible in another location, ” Perkovich said. “They overwhelmingly selected to ensure as many guests as possible in any location with the hope of Goodman Auditorium, of course.”
Plans include live-streaming both graduations, Perkovich said.
Eveleth-Gilbert is currently working with seniors on planning, High School Principal Angie Williams said. Current plans are to hold the ceremony in the Eveleth-Gilbert High School gymnasium, or at the football field if health restrictions prevent an indoor graduation.
As in other districts, social distancing, mask wearing and limiting the amount of guests, would be implemented, she said.
Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia until 2024 will continue to hold separate graduations with separate diplomas, programs and traditions, Perkovich said.
At St. Louis County's four K-12 schools and at Mountain Iron-Buhl, plans are to hold indoor graduations, Superintendent Reggie Engebritson said.
However, the number of people who can attend may be limited, depending on space, she said.
“Northeast Range and Mountain Iron have auditoriums,” Engebritson said. “The rest of the schools have gyms. We will be looking at two people per family and then take a look at the space that's left.”
Seniors at St. Louis County Schools were informed this week about graduation plans, she said.
“I think they're happy,” Engebritson said “We want to get back to as normal as possible and keep people safe.”
Together, the district's Cherry Campus (40 seniors); Northeast Range Campus (25), North Woods Campus (50), and South Ridge Campus (40), graduate 155 seniors.
In Chisholm, an indoor June 4 graduation is planned for the 45 seniors as the district continues to monitor guidelines, Mark Morrison, Chisholm High School principal said.
“We are going to hold it in the auditorium like we always have,” Morrison said. “It's just a matter of how many people we can allow per student.”
At Mesabi East, the preferred June 5 graduation site for the district's 64 seniors is the Mesabi East football field, Rick Halley, Mesabi East High School principal said.
“Being this is an outside location, this would allow for a large group of people,” Halley said. “Our backup plan would be our high school gymnasium or the Hoyt Lakes Arena with limited seating.”
At Nashwauk-Keewatin, a June 4 graduation for the district's 51 seniors is scheduled, according to Superintendent Brenda Spartz.
“Our hope is to have as traditional of a graduation ceremony as possible given the requirements of current or any upcoming guidance,” Spartz said.
As guidance is updated, the district will finalize plans and release plans publicly, she said.
At Greenway Public Schools, planning is underway, Superintendent David Pace said.
“Based on current guidelines from the department of health and department of education, we are planning an in-person graduation either in the auditorium or gymnasium,” Pace said. “How many people will be in attendance will strictly follow what guidelines there are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.