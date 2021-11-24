Area needy to receive donated turkeys from Quad City Food Shelf

A locally-owned Virginia business and an Iron Range husband and wife are giving the needy a reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving.
Pohaki Lumber Co. donated 240 turkeys to the Quad City Food Shelf.
The husband and wife donated 23 turkeys along with fixings.
“They both wanted to make sure the needy had a Thanksgiving dinner,” Karl Oberstar Jr., Quad City Food Shelf coordinator said. “It just came out of the blue.”
The turkey, along with boxes of potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie, is being distributed to the food shelf's regular clients, Oberstar said.
Oberstar said the Pohaki Lumber donation came in two donations of 120 turkey each.
The husband and wife contribution came in a single donation.
“Two nice guys,” Oberstar said. “Two gentlemen.”
Pohaki Lumber Co. owner Brandon Seppala says it's essential for the community to support those in need.
“I just think that it's important to give back to the community that does so much for us,” Seppala said. “We have loyal customers and loyal employees. This community can't continue to grow and thrive without giving back to people who are less fortunate.”
In addition to 23 turkeys donated by the husband and wife, the couple donated 12 boxes of potatoes, cranberries and fixings.
The husband and wife want to remain anonymous.
The 240 turkey donation from Pohaki Lumber was unexpected, Oberstar said.
Together, the more than 260 turkeys are far above what the food shelf has been able to distribute in past years, according to Oberstar.
“In the past, we've given 50 turkeys out,” Oberstar said.
Each community member or business can make a big difference in helping others, Seppala said.
“It doesn't have to be a super large gesture,” Seppala said. “It can be as much as buying one of those $5 bags at Super One that goes to the food shelf. If everybody would give a little bit, it would make a huge difference.”
During a couple recent months, demand at the food shelf dipped, according to Oberstar.
However, demand at the food shelf is up again, serving about 500 households, he said.
“Demand dropped to about 350 one month, but demand is coming back up to normal,” Oberstar said.
---
This story, written by Lee Bloomquist, first appeared in Real Ranger.
