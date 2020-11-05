Here are city and township election results across the area. The information is from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Babbitt
Mayor — Andrea Zupancich 730 votes; council (elect 2) — John M. Fitzpatrick 340, Richard Huovinen 354, Glenn Anderson 400, Paul J. Hoheisel 375.
Biwabik
Mayor — Jim Weikum 479; council (2) Robert "Chipper" Kovatovich 327, Peter Senarighi 236, Patricia (Patti) Wallert 264.
Bovey
Mayor — Michael Bibich 186, Robert Stein 190; council (2) Deborah Trboyevich 178, Bryan Johnson 277.
Buhl
Mayor — John Klarich 470; council (2) John Markas 244, Paul Kuechle 303, Brandin Carter.
Calumet
Mayor — John Tuorila 108, council (2) Tim Zaren 116.
Chisholm
Council (3) — Travis Vake 1,668, Jedediah Anthony Holewa 837, Marty Halverson 1,242, Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja 1,108.
Cohasset
Mayor — Greg Hagyn; council ( 2) Jason Tabaka 787, Phillip Hermel 786, Richard L. Kortekaas 486, Mary Flinck 605.
Coleraine
Mayor —Tom Nielsen 850 ; council (2) Andrew Sertich 876.
Cook
Mayor — Harold Johnston 277; council (2) Karen Hollanitsch 182, Elizabeth G. Storm 229.
Crane Lake Township
Supervisor —Jerry Pohlman 81; special election for town supervisor Kara Knutson 84; clerk JoAnn Pohlman 84.
Eagles Nest Township
Supervisors — Skip Carlson 140, Frank Sherman 153, Kurt Soderberg 154; town clerk — Keely Drange 153.
Ely
Mayor — Chuck Novak 800, Eric Urbas 924; Council (3) Ryan Callen 1,173, Jerome J. Debeltz 1,204 , Paul Kess 1,038.
Embarrass Township
Supervisors Bernard Mettler 370, Roy Worsham 353; town clerk Jennifer Boese 371.
Eveleth
Mayor — Robert Vlaisavljevich 1,277 council (2) Brian M. Lillis 1,122, Joseph S. Koivunen 1,354.
Fayal Township
Supervisors Anthony Tammaro 1,150, Patrick Ziegler 1,093; treasurer Heidi Coldagelli 1,214.
Gilbert
Mayor — Karl Oberstar Jr. 761; council (2) Jeremy Michael Skenzich 510, Dan Peterson 356, Joni Dahl 308, Mark Heitzman 477.
Grand Rapids
Mayor —Dale Christy 3,957, Brian Oftelie 1,125; council (2) Dale Adams 3,626 , Tasha Connelly 3,161.
Greenway Township
Supervisors — Nick "Pickles Matanich" 429, Jay Kolar 427; clerk Tara DeGuiseppi 432, treasurer Hailee Cogswell 434.
Greenwood Township
Supervisor Duane R Petterson 41, clerk Sheila Horn 41.
Hibbing
Council Member at Large — Jim Paulsen 3,892, John Schweiberger 4,136; Council Member Ward 3 Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman 1,374, Jason Johnson 1,004 ; Council Member Ward 4 Raymond Pierce Jr. 698, Jay Hildenbrand 1,427.
Hoyt Lakes
Mayor — Chris Vreeland 1,034; council (2) David Zins 892, Deborah Kramar 890; council member member at large Christine Peterson 1,079.
Iron Junction
Mayor — Travis McDonald 49; clerk-treasurer 17 write-in votes.
Keewatin
Mayor — William King 290, Michael W. LaBine 287; council (2) Carissa "Cook" Jivery 322 ,Susan K. Thronson 192, Laura Owens 148, Jeremy Karnes 145, Pamela LaBine 191.
Kinney
Mayor — Mike Dahl 50; council Patrick E. Haley 36, Marcella Gish 33, Dale Wiltse 35; city clerk Shirley Agnoli 55 , treasurer Rebekah Tweten13, Sherry Wiltse 12, Kerry Bragge 33.
Kugler Township
Supervisors Julie Ann Suihkonen 101, Ross Swanson 98, clerk Chris Suihkonen 96.
Leonidas
No candidates or results listed.
Marble
Mayor — Daidre Breen 222; council Albert A. Guddeck 219, clerk Sarah Litchke 244 .
McKinley
Mayor Tony Nygaard 33; council, none listed.
Mountain Iron
Mayor — Peggy C. Anderson 878, Stephen Skogman 807; council (2) Joe Prebeg Jr. 80, Daniel L. Gunderson 553, Alan Stanaway 796, Edmund "Ed" Roskoski 810.
Nashwauk
Mayor — Calvin I. Saari 400 ; council (2) Brian Gangl 291, David Bruns 253, David Holmbeck 246.
Orr
Mayor — Joel R. Astleford 122; council (2)Melissa Wright 84, Lloyd Scott 74, Ericka Cote 52.
Pike Township
Supervisors — Harold Langowski 244, Darwin Rasmusson 240; treasurer Lorraine Jarve 248.
Taconite
Mayor — Ryan Troumbly 202, Curt Johnson 144; council (2)Jeremiah Hoey 165, Jody Troumbly Hron 163, Timothy Kilpatrick 131, Ted Birch 112; treasurer Kris Hanson 318.
Tower
Council (2) Kevin Norby 150, Steve Altenburg 79, David Setterberg 152; special election (2), J. Sheldon Majerle 111, Joe Morin 171, Josh Zika 110.
Virginia
Council (3) — Julianne Paulsen 1,741, Matt Matasich 1,596, Carl Baranzelli 2,015, Jamie Winger 1,297, Steven B. Johnson 1,810, Clancy Graham 436.
Waasa Township
Supervisor — Mike Johnson 140; treasurer Nina Honkola 79, Kimberly Daugherty 55.
Winton
Mayor — Kathy Brandau 74; council (2) Kathy Edman 66, Susan Scufsa 70, Lee F. Tessier 46.
