Here are city and township election results across the area. The information is from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Babbitt

Mayor — Andrea Zupancich 730 votes; council (elect 2) — John M. Fitzpatrick 340, Richard Huovinen 354, Glenn Anderson 400, Paul J. Hoheisel 375.

Biwabik

Mayor — Jim Weikum 479; council (2) Robert "Chipper" Kovatovich 327, Peter Senarighi 236, Patricia (Patti) Wallert 264.

Bovey

Mayor — Michael Bibich 186, Robert Stein 190; council (2) Deborah Trboyevich 178, Bryan Johnson 277.

Buhl

Mayor — John Klarich 470; council (2) John Markas 244, Paul Kuechle 303, Brandin Carter.

Calumet

Mayor — John Tuorila 108, council (2) Tim Zaren 116.

Chisholm

Council (3) — Travis Vake 1,668, Jedediah Anthony Holewa 837, Marty Halverson 1,242, Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja 1,108.

Cohasset

Mayor — Greg Hagyn; council ( 2) Jason Tabaka 787, Phillip Hermel 786, Richard L. Kortekaas 486, Mary Flinck 605.

Coleraine

Mayor —Tom Nielsen 850 ; council (2) Andrew Sertich 876.

Cook

Mayor — Harold Johnston 277; council (2) Karen Hollanitsch 182, Elizabeth G. Storm 229.

Crane Lake Township

Supervisor —Jerry Pohlman 81; special election for town supervisor Kara Knutson 84; clerk JoAnn Pohlman 84.

Eagles Nest Township

Supervisors — Skip Carlson 140, Frank Sherman 153, Kurt Soderberg 154; town clerk — Keely Drange 153.

Ely

Mayor — Chuck Novak 800, Eric Urbas 924; Council (3) Ryan Callen 1,173, Jerome J. Debeltz 1,204 , Paul Kess 1,038.

Embarrass Township

Supervisors Bernard Mettler 370, Roy Worsham 353; town clerk Jennifer Boese 371.

Eveleth

Mayor — Robert Vlaisavljevich 1,277 council (2) Brian M. Lillis 1,122, Joseph S. Koivunen 1,354.

Fayal Township

Supervisors Anthony Tammaro 1,150, Patrick Ziegler 1,093; treasurer Heidi Coldagelli 1,214.

Gilbert

Mayor — Karl Oberstar Jr. 761; council (2) Jeremy Michael Skenzich 510, Dan Peterson 356, Joni Dahl 308, Mark Heitzman 477.

Grand Rapids

Mayor —Dale Christy 3,957, Brian Oftelie 1,125; council (2) Dale Adams 3,626 , Tasha Connelly 3,161.

Greenway Township

Supervisors — Nick "Pickles Matanich" 429, Jay Kolar 427; clerk Tara DeGuiseppi 432, treasurer Hailee Cogswell 434.

Greenwood Township

Supervisor Duane R Petterson 41, clerk Sheila Horn 41.

Hibbing

Council Member at Large — Jim Paulsen 3,892, John Schweiberger 4,136; Council Member Ward 3 Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman 1,374, Jason Johnson 1,004 ; Council Member Ward 4 Raymond Pierce Jr. 698, Jay Hildenbrand 1,427.

Hoyt Lakes

Mayor — Chris Vreeland 1,034; council (2) David Zins 892, Deborah Kramar 890; council member member at large Christine Peterson 1,079.

Iron Junction

Mayor — Travis McDonald 49; clerk-treasurer 17 write-in votes.

Keewatin

Mayor — William King 290, Michael W. LaBine 287; council (2) Carissa "Cook" Jivery 322 ,Susan K. Thronson 192, Laura Owens 148, Jeremy Karnes 145, Pamela LaBine 191.

Kinney

Mayor — Mike Dahl 50; council Patrick E. Haley 36, Marcella Gish 33, Dale Wiltse 35; city clerk Shirley Agnoli 55 , treasurer Rebekah Tweten13, Sherry Wiltse 12, Kerry Bragge 33.

Kugler Township

Supervisors Julie Ann Suihkonen 101, Ross Swanson 98, clerk Chris Suihkonen 96.

Leonidas

No candidates or results listed.

Marble

Mayor — Daidre Breen 222; council Albert A. Guddeck 219, clerk Sarah Litchke 244 .

McKinley

Mayor Tony Nygaard 33; council, none listed.

Mountain Iron

Mayor — Peggy C. Anderson 878, Stephen Skogman 807; council (2) Joe Prebeg Jr. 80, Daniel L. Gunderson 553, Alan Stanaway 796, Edmund "Ed" Roskoski 810.

Nashwauk

Mayor — Calvin I. Saari 400 ; council (2) Brian Gangl 291, David Bruns 253, David Holmbeck 246.

Orr

Mayor — Joel R. Astleford 122; council (2)Melissa Wright 84, Lloyd Scott 74, Ericka Cote 52.

Pike Township

Supervisors — Harold Langowski 244, Darwin Rasmusson 240; treasurer Lorraine Jarve 248.

Taconite

Mayor — Ryan Troumbly 202, Curt Johnson 144; council (2)Jeremiah Hoey 165, Jody Troumbly Hron 163, Timothy Kilpatrick 131, Ted Birch 112; treasurer Kris Hanson 318.

Tower

Council (2) Kevin Norby 150, Steve Altenburg 79, David Setterberg 152; special election (2), J. Sheldon Majerle 111, Joe Morin 171, Josh Zika 110.

Virginia

Council (3) — Julianne Paulsen 1,741, Matt Matasich 1,596, Carl Baranzelli 2,015, Jamie Winger 1,297, Steven B. Johnson 1,810, Clancy Graham 436.

Waasa Township

Supervisor — Mike Johnson 140; treasurer Nina Honkola 79, Kimberly Daugherty 55.

Winton

Mayor — Kathy Brandau 74; council (2) Kathy Edman 66, Susan Scufsa 70, Lee F. Tessier 46.

