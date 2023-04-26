“A disciple is not above his teacher, but everyone who is fully trained will be like his teacher.” Luke 6:40
A woman invited some people over for dinner. At the table she turned to her six-year-old daughter and said, “Would you like to say the blessing?” The girl replied, “I wouldn’t know what to say.” “Just say what you heard Mommy say,” the mother answered. The daughter bowed her head and said, “Lord, why on earth did I invite all these people to dinner?”
Most of us have experienced children who act and speak just like a parent. You look at them and almost immediately, you know whose parents they belong. As is in the story above, you can also tell what some parents are saying and teaching their children.
A disciple is not only a learner but an imitator of his or her teacher. To be a disciple of Jesus is not only to know His teachings but to be an imitator of him. When Jesus walked the earth, he was teaching some very important things and some very difficult things. He consistently taught that following him began with loving the Lord God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength. (Mark 12:30)
To love him means that it requires faith in him and submission to his authority. The Bible says, “Now without faith it is impossible to please God, since the one who draws near to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
Love for Jesus, God’s Son, is the motivator of keeping his commands: “The one who has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves me.” (John 14:21)
Jesus taught us to love our enemies; forgive others as he has forgiven us; to deny ourselves, take up our cross daily, and follow him; to not be served but to serve, to make disciples, followers of others, teaching them to obey all that he commanded.
So first, do you think Jesus is worthy of our love, enough to follow him and imitate him? Further, would others know you belong to him? You see, when we don’t keep the commands of Jesus, it is more than just an obedience problem. It is a love problem. We love other things. Like, hobbies, activities, places, houses, sports, cars, our addictions, than we love him. A life lived for Jesus is more than going to a building every once in a while. It’s an everyday life that denies self and loves others. There is good fruit that comes from within by God’s power that shows we love and imitate our teacher, Jesus. This “good fruit” are characteristics like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. (Gal. 5:22-23)
What would it look like for you to love and live for Jesus first? Would they recognize a positive difference? Would you imitate him well enough that others would recognize that you are a follower of him? Would your priorities change? All these questions ultimately would lead to this question: Do you actually believe in Jesus, that he came to this earth to save us by taking our sin on a cross and rose again to life? Do you believe that he is the only way to eternal life and a right relationship to God?
Much of our world seems dark and hopeless, opposite of the good fruit that comes from Jesus. Our world changes one by one as we accept, believe, and follow Jesus out of gratitude. The most difficult part is giving up control and letting Jesus change our hearts from within. True eternal joy starts in the heart. Who will you imitate?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.