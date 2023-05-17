Many people refuse to embrace the Christian faith because of the “hypocrisy” they see in Christians. The selfishness, dishonesty or moral failure of a “religious” family member is used by some as a reason to reject Christianity. Common descriptions of the Crusades, Salem witch trials, and missionary colonialism cause some to believe Christians have had a negative impact on human society. However, there are a few things that should be considered before one concludes that “Christians are nothing but a bunch of hypocrites.”
1) The fact some Christians are guilty of hypocrisy is not a valid reason to reject Christianity. If you are convinced Jesus Christ was a fraud, then you will certainly not embrace Him as Lord and Savior. Yet, if you believe Jesus’ claims are true, the actions of some of his followers really should not impact your attitude toward Him. The fact that someone I don’t like drinks a lot of milk, is not a reason to stop drinking milk. The fact you may not like or respect certain Christians, is not a good reason to reject Jesus Christ.
2) Christianity does not make people perfect, but it does make them better. C.S. Lewis said, “A crotchety old lady may be considered a poor witness for the Christian faith, but who is to say how much more cantankerous she might be if she were not a Christian?” Surveys reveal that people who attend church regularly have happier marriages and lower rates of divorce than people who do not go to church. They volunteer more of their time and give more money to both religious and secular charities. Their children receive better grades and get into less trouble at school. They are less likely to file bankruptcy and default on loans. I believe one reason why these things are true is that Christianity helps make people better.
3) Christianity’s record in history is superior to that of other religions or ideologies. The Nazi’s, influenced not really by Christianity, but by Darwinism, the occult, etc., murdered 6 million Jews during World War 2. Communism, an ardently secular, non-theistic faith, was responsible for nearly 100,000,000 deaths in the twentieth century under men like Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot. While radical Islamists are encouraged to kill their enemies, Christians are told to love their enemies. Eastern religions like Hinduism and Buddhism remain relatively indifferent to human suffering, often viewing it as something people “deserve.” Though churches and Christians have committed many “sins” over the centuries, the vast majority of schools, hospitals, orphanages and refugee centers have been started by Christians. The fights against slavery, child prostitution and racial discrimination have been led by Christians. The impact of Christianity upon human history has been a huge “plus.”
4) Christians do not claim to be perfect. We are sinners, who by God’s grace, are becoming saints. Christianity is never about what wonderful people Christians are, but rather about what a magnificent Savior Jesus is. When others see selfishness, lust or greed in the life of a Christian believer, they are not seeing hypocrisy, but sin. “Christians are not perfect, but forgiven.”
As Christians, we should do our best to minimize charges of hypocrisy. We should not give others the impression we are perfect. The Bible reminds us, “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” (1 John 1:8) At the same time, we should strive, by God’s grace, to live in a way which pleases Him. The less evidence of selfishness, lust or greed others see in our lives, the fewer charges of hypocrisy we will encounter.
