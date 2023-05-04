HIBBING—When John Peterson looked down at his left hand about nine months ago, he realized the gold wedding band that he’d worn for for more than 33 years was missing.
The ring served as a reminder of his late wife, Janet A. Peterson, who died at 2 p.m. on April 14, 2017.
“We were married Dec. 26 1989, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing,” John said, adding that ever since he wore the ring Janet put on his hand.
John recalled the day he noticed his ring was missing.
“I kept wearing the ring after she passed away and one night I looked at my left finger and it wasn’t there any more, and I looked and I looked and I looked,” John said. “I looked everywhere for the ring, under tables, seat cushions, etc.,” Peterson recalled. “No luck, the ring was no where to be found.”
“It was certainly not the dollar value, it’s the sentimental value,” that Peterson said kept him longing for his missing wedding band.
Peterson began to fear that his ring may have slipped down the drain in the event he forgot to remove it before washing his hands.
Expecting company to arrive on April 12 of this year, he did a thorough cleaning of his home in advance of their arrival.
“I had company coming, so I had cleaned more than I normally do, including the bathroom area,” Peterson explained. “My sink cabinet has a two-inch ridge at the floor level. I have always swept and mopped that area dozens of times.”
After his company left, Peterson said he proceeded to clean once again, including sweeping his bathroom—an area that he’d swept 100 times before in recent months.
“Using a broom I swept the bath area, again including the ridge under the sink,” Peterson recalled.
On the third swipe of his broom, Peterson noticed two pieces of toilet paper under the sink and an object that he thought was perhaps a rubber band.
Using his dustpan to pick up the unidentified round object that was accompanied by some dust, he heard a “clink.” Upon closer examination it turned out to be his long lost wedding ring.
A retired photographer, Peterson went to his living room, still processing that he had finally found his ring.
“It dawned on me that it was April 14,” Peterson recalled.
Sadly, Janet died on Friday, April 14, 2017, on Good Friday, from complications of advanced frontotemporal dementia, at a local nursing home.
While seated in his chair, John said he looked down at his watch John noticed it read 2:10 p.m., which meant he found his ring at approximately the same time of day that Janet passed.
John fondly recalled Janet (Staley), who he said was known to many in Hibbing and the surrounding area.
A 1958 graduate of Buhl High School, Janet attended Hibbing Community College and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education, according to information contained in a program for her memorial service.
In 1962 she married her “high school sweetheart” Dr. Charles Decker, John noted.
Janet served as a choir director at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for more than 30 years, and taught piano lessons.
“She had many, many students,” John said. “And she played for the schools for spring break and Easter time—she was a very accomplished piano player.”
It was in 1988 that John moved to Hibbing and purchased Nickelson Photography on the corner by Security State Bank. John eventually moved his photography business to 316 East Howard St., where his studio was located for about 20 years. Flom Photography is now located in that space.
Good Friday was observed on April 7 this year, but for John, April 14 was indeed a “good Friday.”
“The lost wedding ring is back on my ring finger to stay,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.