Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on the St. Louis County Rescue Squad. Part one, which focused on work of the volunteer members of the squad, ran in the Sunday, Sept. 12, issue of the Mesabi Tribune. This story highlights the squad’s search and rescue (SAR) dogs.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — British labradors Ted and Ike, along with German shepherds Mandy and Maverick, often delight social media audiences with their sweet faces and rather typical dog antics.
A photo of Maverick posted last month, staring at his human pal in a “standoff” with an ice cream cone, indicated that the K-9 “would like some.”
Another post shows Ted’s lovable face looking at the camera as he “paraded around the house carrying his vest” in his mouth following a search.
But the canines of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad are anything but “typical” dogs.
They are highly trained, skilled and valuable members of the squad, who use their keen senses to help in often challenging search and rescue efforts.
Most SAR (search and rescue) dogs, you could say, are actually made, not born. Honing their abilities to sniff scents of humans across long distances, or locate human remains, requires endless hours of training that continues their entire working lives.
Yet, not all dogs make the cut. Often, it’s pretty clear when a dog is young if he or she is made for the job, said SLCRS member and dog handler Dave Drozdowski.
Drozdowski trains his cadaver dogs from young pups.
Ted, who turns 8 next month, and Ike, 10, are his second set of labrador SAR dogs.
British labs are a “little different” from American labs, Drozdowski said. They are more calm, especially when not working, but “when they work, they work really hard.”
He usually acquires the dogs when they are about 8 weeks, just old enough to leave their mother. Older dogs can also be trained for SAR, but “it’s what I prefer. I prefer to know their whole history.”
Drozdowski and the puppies then get straight to training for the duties that lie ahead.
The SLCRS, in a nutshell, responds to incidents, year-round, involving stranded individuals (such as hikers, hunters, campers, berry pickers) lost or hurt in the woods; missing person cases; water accidents; ATV and vehicle wrecks; and airplane crashes. The squad also helps with traffic control and provides community safety education. Its volunteer members, who cover all of St. Louis County, serving with either the north or south squad divisions, require specialized training and use specialized equipment to conduct missions.
SAR dogs are often brought in to assist. They help with everything from reports of people missing in the wilderness to fire scenes to criminal cases, Drozdowski said.
Mandy and Maverick have been trained by their handlers as “trailing” K-9s, often capable of finding a person after many days have passed by trailing his or her scent after first sniffing a “scent article” belonging to the individual.
While the end-goal and hope is always to find a person alive, on many searches it’s unknown if a person is alive, or if it will end in a recovery mission. “You don’t know if the person had a heart attack or fell off a cliff, or if it’s a crime scene,” Drozdowski said. Therefore, cadaver dogs tend to be called in more often, he said.
Drozdowski’s work with the squad, which he began in 2000, is a completely volunteer endeavor. Full-time, he is an officer with the Duluth Police Department and serves with the child abduction response team.
“I had dogs growing up. I always kind of wanted to be a K-9 officer,” he said. He also enjoys the outdoors. Volunteering with the SLCRS as a dog handler offers “the best of both worlds.”
Ted and Ike are experienced cadaver SAR dogs. “They live to work,” Drozdowski said.
But it took much work to get to that point.
Training begins by introducing a puppy to — and getting them excited about — the scent of human tissue. Drozdowski often uses donations of tissue from hospitals, including placentas and bone removed during surgeries. Tissue is wrapped in towels and hidden in places, such as behind a couch, for the pup-in-training to find.
It’s much like training a hunting dog, Drozdowski noted, “only instead of using a bird, you use the cadaver scent.”
Because of a puppy’s short attention span, “the first couple weeks you train for two or three minutes at a time.”
As the puppy grows older, training times become longer and the “problems” more difficult. At a few months of age, Drozdowski will take the puppy out into the woods, eventually burying targets underground, and by 6 to 9 months, water training begins aboard boats. Cadaver dogs are capable of sniffing out remains underwater, also.
Distractions, such as a hot dog or deer carcass, are sometimes used. The dogs can easily distinguish between animal and human remains, Drozdowski noted.
A puppy’s first year of training, as it continually develops, is critical, and therefore, quite busy, he added. “You can’t lose any of these phases for imprinting.”
It’s important also, he said, to build confidence in the dogs and teach them to be comfortable navigating rough terrain. “We don’t want to be the pack leader for them. We want them out in front of us.”
Having a confident dog, however, can make for interesting moments at home. Having a patient and understanding family, as Drozdowski does with his wife and two kids, ages 15 and 13, helps, he said with a laugh. The dogs are often not afraid to climb on anything, including furniture and up into window sills.
The rewards used in training differ by dog, he added. Ike likes to tug on rolled up towels. Ted enjoys any pull toy.
But about the only time the labs are allowed such playtime is during training. Once in a while they may get a quick game of fetch, but “you want them to have the drive to go out and do this,” Drozdowski explained.
When his kids were younger, they would sometimes grouch that their dogs don’t do tricks, like shake paws or roll over as other dogs do. Drozdowski reminded them that their dogs are working canines involved in much bigger missions.
Dogs are usually ready to begin searches by age 1. “Ike learned super fast” and began his work with the squad at 9 months. “They get better and better the more searches they are on.”
Aside from weekly training at home, Drozdowski and his dogs participate in two large trainings each year — one on urban search and rescue in which the dogs train for incidents such as building collapses by practicing their footing in piles of rubble. The other is a five-day cadaver dog seminar.
Ted and Ike were among three SLCRS K-9s that assisted with the search and recovery of a 21-year-old canoeist, visiting from the Twin Cities, who drowned in Sand Lake in Britt in mid-August. They played “a significant role” in that effort.
While trained to alert on the scent of human remains — which cadaver K-9s can sniff through concrete, even — the dogs often help to find live people also. A handler who knows his dog well will be able to spot “anomalies,” such as changes in behavior. Spotting those behaviors has led to live rescues several times, Drozdowski said.
Of course, the dogs are not invincible or perfect, he added.
If the wind is blowing a certain direction, a SAR dog may miss a scent. They are also prone to foot injuries, and caution must be used when a dog, for instance, is around fast-moving water or searching at a fire scene, which may be unstable or contain dangerous chemicals.
A handler has the choice of whether or not a dog will work an incident.
There are some difficult moments, especially when human remains are located, Drozdowski said.
But he is proud to be part of a volunteer team that helps the community. “It takes amazing, dedicated people” to do the work, he said.
And the enthusiastic SAR dogs are among the squad’s most valued members.
As for whether or not Maverick was successful in obtaining a bite of the ice cream cone — it was stated that the standoff was “settled peacefully and equitably.”
After all, if anyone deserves an occasional treat, it would be a SLCRS SAR dog.
