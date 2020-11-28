Antitrust regulators sign off on Cliffs-Arcelor merger

Cleveland-Cliffs has received antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice in its bid to purchase ArcelorMittal USA, clearing one of the deal’s biggest hurdles. The acquisition is expected to close in December.
According to a company press release, regulators from the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission terminated the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, providing clearance for the purchase to move forward.
“We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, in a statement. “With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned.” Later, he noted that “we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.”
The company said the purchase remains subject to other closing approvals and conditions, which it expects to to complete before the deal is finalized.
Cliffs announced in September that it was buying ArcelorMittal USA in a $1.4 billion deal to give the company local control of the Minorca Mine in Virginia and a majority ownership of Hibbing Taconite.
It’s a blockbuster agreement with impacts across the entire domestic steel industry that makes Cliffs the largest iron ore producer in North America, leaving it and U.S. Steel as the only two operators on the Iron Range.
Earlier this year, Cliffs closed on a $1.1 billion deal to become an integrated steel company by purchasing AK Steel, adding steelmaking capabilities to its portfolio across the U.S.
This most recent purchase shores up the pellet supply line for the Range mines at the combined company of Cliffs and Arcelor, which have long partnered on contracts, by further integrating the local industry and giving Cliffs the chance to feed electric arc furnaces (EAF) previously employed in the AK Steel and Arcelor fleet. Those EAFs will allow Cliffs to expand its hot-briquetted iron (HBI) footprint, long considered the premier future market of the steelmaking process.
The company would control four Range mines if the purchase is approved — Northshore Mining, United Taconite, Hibbing Taconite and Minorca.
“It means our long-term commitment to the Iron Range is as strong as ever,” Goncalves said in a September interview. “We will continue to operate. We will continue to employ people and develop the business.”
