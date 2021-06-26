Gilbert Police have a gift that's going to keep on educating.
A brand new DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) car paid for by a resident of the small Iron Range city, is now in service at the Gilbert Police Department.
“It's kind of humbling that someone from the community is willing to donate to the police department,” Ty Techar, Gilbert police chief said. “Especially for something that we couldn't afford.”
The 2019 Dodge Charger cost $25,000, Techar said.
“We had an anonymous donor who we've known and he wanted to give back to the department,” Techar said. “So he gave us a donation which we used to purchase the car.”
Another anonymous Gilbert resident donated $1,000 to pay for a graphics package for the car.
Due to the pandemic and new car availability, the car wasn't delivered to Waschke Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Virginia until summer of 2020, Techar said.
But before it could be put into service, additional work needed to be done to equip the car for department use.
“Because of COVID, it took us a year to get the car,” Techar said. “We got the money in the last month to get it equipped pretty much to where we want it.”
In addition to the graphics donation, the department utilized existing equipment and money from narcotics arrests and vehicle forfeitures to fully equip the car.
Armory Shell Towing & Auto Body of Virginia donated its time to apply the graphics and install the equipment, Gilbert Police Department Patrol Officer and DARE Officer Chelsea Trucano said.
With graphics and equipment additions now complete, the car is ready to roll.
Trucano said the department is grateful for the individual donations and ongoing community support.
“I was absolutely floored,” Trucano said of the donations. “It's incredible that our community would do something like this for us. It's amazing.”
At a time when some police departments are under criticism, Gilbert police are privileged to receive such strong community support, she said.
“With everything that's going on nationally, it's nice to know that our community still supports us,” Trucano said. “I've had the DARE car out for a couple weeks and I get a lot of thumbs up.”
Trucano will be using the car as she teaches DARE classes within the new Rock Ridge Public School District. The district is a joining of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia public schools.
DARE is a series of classroom lessons led by police officers across the nation.
The program in past years focused on teaching youth about living drug and violence-free lives.
Today, the focus is more on social and emotional learning, bullying, and ways to say 'no,' Trucano said.
“There's really nothing better,” Trucano said of her relationship with youth. “I teach in the spring and then driving down the block in the summer or in the parade, they're screaming my name. They call me Officer Trucano. It's been really neat.”
The car will also be used for community events, special projects, initiatives like Safe and Sober campaigns, and extra traffic enforcement, Techar said.
Typically, the department puts about 60,000 miles per year on its patrol vehicles, Techar said.
But the department is planning for a little less wear and tear on the DARE car, he said.
“We will be putting some miles on it, but this one we want to keep around for a while,” Techar said.
