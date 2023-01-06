HIBBING—A popular event is coming up that brings curlers and non-curlers alike together to have some fun and raise money for cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota.

Registrations are open for Rock for an Angel Funspiel “Rocking the Decades,” taking place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hibbing Curling Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with play at 8 a.m.

