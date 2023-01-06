HIBBING—A popular event is coming up that brings curlers and non-curlers alike together to have some fun and raise money for cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota.
Registrations are open for Rock for an Angel Funspiel “Rocking the Decades,” taking place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hibbing Curling Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with play at 8 a.m.
“We’re excited to be able to have a fun event where people can come together and promote a great cause,” Kari Kilen, who along with Angela Zavodnik are co-chairs for the event now in its 11th year.
Kilen said Rock for an Angel is a popular event that attracts people of all ages, personality types, and walks of life—both curlers and spectators, and it’s also the largest fundraiser that the non-profit puts on by itself.
“We actually started planning in November, so it’s about three months worth of planning,” Kilen said. “People have been registering and once word gets out, we’re looking forward to another great year.”
Rock for An Angel is open to all levels of curlers, and if you’ve a beginner there will be someone available to give you some pointers, according to Kilen. Curling equipment is available if you don’t have your own. Even if you’re not a curler, you’re welcome to come on down and join in the raffles, take in the music, cheer on the teams and have fun while supporting Angel Fund, she stressed.
Kilen said she’s been involved with Rock for an Angel for several years, yet she’s never tried curling.
“Maybe this will be the year that someone will teach me,” Kilen said.
Up to 32 teams of four-players are guaranteed three, four-end games throughout the day. All levels are welcome, and curling equipment is available.
There is a reduced rate for teams that register by Jan. 27.
Participants are encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade. Prizes are being awarded for the best dressed within the theme of “Rocking the Decades.”
A program is being co-hosted by Jeff Shapiro and Tina Holgate.
There will be raffles, games and contests throughout the day and music into the evening.
Angel Fund provides financial assistance to residents of Northeastern Minnesota diagnosed with cancer who are dealing with treatment.
Examples of help offered include but are not limited to: gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplements, medical supplies, mastectomy supplies, wigs, etc.
Kilen said Angel Fund experienced a surge in requests for help in the second half of 2022.
Since inception through the end of 2022 Angel Fund has awarded 1,863 gifts to cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota, and 218 of them were in 2022 alone, according to data provided by the non-profit.
To register for Rock for An Angel, or for more information, you can visit the Angel Fund website at angelfundrange.org.
