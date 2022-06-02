Angel Fund introduces Corn Zizzle 4 Cancer

HIBBING — A non-profit organization has come up with a fun, new event to help out residents of Northeastern Minnesota diagnosed with cancer.
Angel Fund is planning a one-day competition called, “Let’s Ax Cancer Corn Zizzle 4 Cancer” on June 4, at BG’s Bar & Grill in Mountain Iron. Games of double elimination with a race to 21 to be held, with check-in at 11 a.m.
There is $30 per person, or $60 per (two-person) team entry fee and includes lunch.
There will be raffles, games and ax throwing throughout the day, so you can come on down and join in the fun — even if you’re not participating in the corn zizle contest. Costumes are encouraged and spectators are welcome.
While planning the event, organizers found out that some folks were not familiar with the term corn zizzle.
“It’s a cornhole term meaning a single player sinks all four bags in the hole in a single round,” Kelly Grinsteinner, Angel Fund Board Member Emeritus wrote in an article on the Angel Fund website.
This happens to be Angel Fund’s first fundraising event on the East end of the Iron Range.
“We’re excited to expand our fundraising efforts to the East Range and are grateful that BG’s was willing to partner with us on it,” Grinsteinner said. “We look forward to a successful day of competition, camaraderie and spreading awareness of what Angel Fund does.”
Since its inception Angel Fund has given more than $1,700 in gifts and $518,000 to cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota, according to figures provided by the non-profit.
Angel Fund is funded through grants, fundraisers, memorials and donations by local groups, organizations and private individuals.
Examples of help offered include but are not limited to: Gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplies, wigs, etc, according to information found on the group’s website. All requests are considered and reviewed by the Angel Fund Board of Directors, it states.
In 2021 Angel Fund provided 161 gifts to cancer patients, totalling $64,400. This year, to date, it has awarded 62 gifts totalling $25,200.
Teams from Bg’s have supported Angel Fund’s fundraising effort by participating in the cornhole tournament benefit, “Kickin’ Cancer in the Cornhole,” held at Palmer’s Tavern in Hibbing.
Of 44 teams, six or seven teams from BG’s, wearing matching Zubas and T-shirts, traveled to Palmers.
While organizing this latest event, organizers told the BG’s team, “We need to go to your house this time.”
“At least five teams from BG’s have signed up and we’re grateful they are joining us on their home turf,” Grinsteinner said.
Adding to the excitement is The Forg Social Haus is on board and has added its mobile ax-throwing trailer to the Corn Zizzle 4 Cancer event on June 4.
“We’ve been booking for birthday parties and grad parties and community festivals and looking for a way to utilize our trailer for fundraising,” Brad Gustafson, one of the partners in The Forg Social Haus said.
Gustafson said when organizers of the Corn Zizzle tournament reached out, they started brainstorming on how they could help out.
“Angel Fund is dear to my heart,” Gustafson said as he recalled both of his grandmothers had passed from cancer, and one received assistance from Angel Fund to help cover the cost of travel to chemotherapy treatments.
The Forg Social Haus launched its mobile ax throwing trailer in March at the Iron Range Home, Boat and Travel Show, and is currently working on raising funds for Phase 2, a development in downtown Virginia.
Funds raised during the ax throwing portion of the event on June 4 will help benefit Forg Social Haus and Angel Fund.
There are two portions planned for the ax throwing competition; a high score challenge, and a bullseye bracket.
For the high score challenge each player will get five throws, for a total of 10 throws per team, explained Gustafson. The highest top two scores win a prize.
For the bullseye bracket, players enter for a chance to hit a bullseye, and they continue to the next round until a winner is determined, he said.
To register your team for the Corn Zizzle 4 Cancer tournament, go to angelfundrange.org/cornzizzle-4-cancer by this Friday.
For more information or to make a donation to Angel Fund, you can go to the organization’s website at angelfundrange.org. If you know of a resident of Northeastern Minnesota who has been diagnosed with cancer and is in need of assistance, you can fill out an application on the website, or call 218-262-9929. Please leave a message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.