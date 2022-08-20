CHISHOLM — Just eight days after Sen. David Tomassoni’s passing, Friday’s funeral service proved to be a perfect time to celebrate his life.
More than 500 people filled St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm to say goodbye to the longtime state representative and senator, family man and Italian pro hockey player.
Tomassoni, 69, died Thursday, Aug. 11 at Solvay Hospice in Duluth.
On Friday the church pews were filled with friends and fellow politicians from across the state. Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tom Bakk, Rep. Julie Sandstede, Rep. Dave Lislegard, former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips, Ida Rukavina of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools and Kristen Vake, the Iron Mining Association executive director, were just a few of the dignitaries who came to pay their final respects.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, the father of sons Dante and Danny and daughter Chauntell, was eulogized by son Dante with both emotional and humorous words.
Dante said the outpouring of support since his father’s passing has been “overwhelming.’’ A short time later, he fondly recalled the two jokes his father had recorded on the computer he used to help him speak due to the effects of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure.
Needless to say, the jokes lightened the moment and had everyone laughing.
Dante shared what made his dad such a great legislator. Those two qualities were being unbelievably competitive and being a “giver.’’
By combining those two things, his dad was one of the most effective legislators of our time, he added.
Legislators' love for him was evident when in Tomassoni's honor, the Minnesota Legislature this year passed $20 million in funding for ALS research and $5 million to support ALS caregivers.
A noted athlete, professional hockey player for 16 years in Italy and a member of the 1984 Italian Olympic hockey team, Dante said, “he was our mentor on and off the ice.’’ On the ice “he taught us to play to win, always play to win.’’
He also said it was OK to hate losing, but losing should be done graciously.
Representing District 5B in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1993-2001 and serving in the Senate for 21 more years was only fitting, Dante said.
“An Iron Range legislator is what he was meant to be.’’
Despite the ALS diagnosis a year ago in June, Tomassoni kept fighting and working for his constituents right up until his passing.
“He didn’t just accept it,’’ Dante said. “He fought back.’’
After the service, Walz spoke about what Tomassoni meant to him as a person.
“When you’re here it’s obvious the first word everybody uses is just decency, that sense of decency, the sense of humor and then that sense of service,’’ Walz said. “You see this line of legislators (attending the funeral) dating back decades. No political party out here today, just a friend of David Tomassoni. So I think if all of us would hope that this is how people would talk about you and the privilege of getting to work with him and see how much he cared for the people up here on the Range.’’
Walz had equally kind words of Tomassoni’s ability as a legislator.
“A lot of people work to get these jobs, some actually do it. I think in this case, it's one thing to get the job, it’s one thing to campaign, it’s another to understand what it means to compromise and get things done. Obviously you hear the list of accomplishments, super talented at it. I think that comes with relationships and trust. People give their word. That’s all you have.’’
Tomassoni was especially important to those living on the Iron Range.
“I know the Range lost a champion, but he made an impact on all of Minnesota so all Minnesotans are thinking of the folks up here today,’’ Walz said.
“It was so clear his record of accomplishments and he did it with grace and fun. He loved being a legislator,’’ Klobuchar said after the service.
She loved Dante’s story of a 3 a.m. conversation when Tomassoni told his son that he got something in every bill one legislative session.
“That’s what you have to do to get things done and you have to set goals and compromise, but you try to get projects done,’’ Klobuchar said. “He was just such a force’’ at all levels of government. “Yes he got all that state work done, but he was always calling me about, ‘Hey can you get this funding in this, can you do that’ ’’ in federal legislation. “He just was incredible at what he did.’’
Tomassoni helped guide Klobuchar early in her political career, as well.
“He, for me, was a mentor on Iron Range politics. He’d always call when I did right or when I did wrong. … I feel very sad, but this was so buoyant, this service, including the Mac the Knife closing music as we walked out. … It really celebrated his life.’’
Tomassoni played a similar role with Sandstede.
“As a junior legislator, there isn’t a better mentor to have had,’’ she said. “I just consider it a tremendous privilege to have worked with David. He was my senate companion on most of the bills that I had. It was wonderful to work with him, wonderful to learn from him. He was always a huge advocate for the Range. There is no stronger advocate for the Iron Range. That was just a wonderful model to see over and over and over again.’’
“David as a person is one of the best people you could ever hope to meet in your life,’’ she added. “He was a friend to everybody. It didn’t matter who you were, at the time you left a conversation with him you were his friend.’’
Father Paul Strommer had equally kind words for Tomassoni.
“This man David Tomassoni was known and loved,’’ said Strommer, who came to know Tomassoni as a young priest. The legislator was Italian and proud and was also a “spitfire.” Neither trait left him either due to the ALS diagnosis, he added.
Tomassoni was a fighter who cared for others before himself, Strommer said, was “a champion who fought to the end.’’
Lobbyist and friend Gary Cerkvenik outlined Tomassoni’s extensive list of legislative accomplishments and what made him so successful, which had two parts.
“When you call I try to be there to help’’ and “I’ve learned to listen because the best ideas come from the people,’’ Cerkvenik stated were two Tomassoni statements he said were behind his success.
Cerkvenik also joked that Saint Peter should let Tomassoni through the pearly gates of heaven based on all that he achieved.
Just to make sure, he had everyone attending chanting ‘Let him in, let him in’ for Tomassoni to get in.
