Northeastern Minnesota legislators are trying to make it easier to keep an eye on the status of metallic mineral mining project review and permitting.
A bi-partisan bill introduced by six northeast region lawmakers is aimed at improving the coordination, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the environmental review and permitting process for metallic mineral mining projects in the state.
“It's an attempt to make sure permitting looks at permitting issues relative to the project and not have permitting subject to the whims of social media or special interest groups,” Sen. David Tomassoni (I) of Chisholm said.
Under the legislation, an online dashboard would be required to be created by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner.
The dashboard would provide the public, project proposers and government agencies, with information about the status of metallic mineral mining project review and permitting.
The status of review and permitting for iron ore mining projects and copper-nickel, platinum group mineral projects would both be included under the bill.
Tomassoni is author of the Senate version of the bill, SF 2797. Sen. Tom Bakk (I) Cook and Sen. Justin Eichorn (R) Grand Rapids, are Senate co-authors.
Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL) Hibbing is author of the House version of the bill, HF 3164. Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL) Aurora and Rep. Dale Lueck (R) of Aitkin, are co-authors.
“It was born out of a conversation about Twin Metals,” Sandstede said. “I like the idea of a dashboard and the idea of people being able to go to it as a one-stop shop.”
Mining legislation, whether pro or con, in recent years hasn't risen to the top of conversations at the legislature.
And with a state bonding bill, a $7.7 billion state surplus to be decided, redistricting, and 2022 elections for all lawmakers on tap, mining legislation may again not be a priority during the session.
“I don't know that it's going to get a hearing,” Sandstede said of the House version.
However, that isn't keeping northeastern Minnesota legislators from making an attempt.
“The truth of the matter is this legislation is to bring about transparency, certainty and accountability,” Lislegard said. “It is not designed to affect the outcome of any project. It's just about creating an outcome schedule, having everyone agree to the schedule model and having the public be able to see the schedule. If we're not trying, we're not doing our job.”
Tracking the status of mining review and permitting can be difficult and time consuming for the public and other stakeholders.
The bill would require a hyperlink be created that links to detailed metallic mineral permitting information including permit applications, environmental review documents, permitting deadlines, compliance of agencies on permitting deadlines, changes to environmental review and permitting deadlines, descriptions of agency actions, litigation descriptions, and other permitting actions.
The Senate version of the bill has been referred to the Senate Mining & Forestry Policy Committee, chaired by Eichorn.
The House version has been referred to the House Environment & Natural Resources Finance Policy Committee, chaired by Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL) South St. Paul.
An online dashboard would make it easier for anyone to track the status of metallic mineral projects, say northeastern Minnesota legislators.
“We're trying to bring the issue to light,” Lislegard said. “It's long overdue.”
In a related mining permitting bill, five Senate Democrats and one House Democrat, are authoring a bill that according to Senate File 3170, would deny or revoke a nonferrous mining permit, license, or lease, to bad actors.
Under the bill, the DNR commissioner could not issue, renew, assign, approve, or transfer a permit license or lease to mine non ferrous ore if within the last 15 years, the applicant has been convicted of violating a state, federal, Tribal, or foreign law for the protection of the natural environment.
The bill also lists other violations of law under which nonferrous mining permits would not be issued, renewed, assigned, approved, or transferred.
Sen. Jennifer McEwen of Duluth is the Senate author. Rep. Kelly Morrison of Deephaven is the House author.
