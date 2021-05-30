David Swinda has been practicing marksmanship since he was a youth.
“Some guys like fishing,” Swinda, 88, of Chisholm said. “I just enjoy shooting. I've been shooting since I was a little kid.”
Membership in local rifle and pistol clubs is strong.
Across the Iron Range, several thousand members belong to local clubs.
However, some are having a challenging time enjoying their hobby.
A more than year-long nationwide ammunition shortage is putting a crimp in practice time. And that's having an impact at some local shooting clubs.
Membership at the Hibbing and Virginia rifle and pistol clubs is thriving, officials say.
But some members who don't load their own ammunition, aren't getting their normal amount of practice time.
“The demand is there,” Dan Rebrovich, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Club president said. “There's a lot of people joining our club, but the range is not very busy.”
In Hibbing, about 530 belong to the club. By years' end, membership is expected to grow nearly 600, Rebrovich said.
However, due to the ammunition shortage, the amount of range activity has been limited.
“If there wasn't a shortage, we'd be getting 25 people instead of 10-12 people,” Rebrovich said of the club's weekly action pistol event. “People are coming out, but they're being more conservative. For us to shoot 100 rounds a night prior to this was not a big deal. Now, it's 50 to 60 rounds.”
At the Virginia Rifle and Pistol Club, most of its 350-plus members make their own ammunition, Kerry Ryder, executive officer said.
“Most of us are enthusiasts and have the ability to make our own ammunition,” Ryder said. “But if you purchase ammunition and you shoot competitively, it's become costly.”
Like lumber, boats, cars, trucks, all-terrain vehicles, furniture, and other goods, ammunition demand is high and supply is short. In some cases, that's led to sky-high prices.
“The firearms industry is the perfect example of supply and demand economics,” Ryder said. “If you hear a rumor of someone selling a half box of .22 shells, you will have two dozen people bidding on it.”
New firearm owners — those most in need of safety education, training, practice, and proficiency — are most affected, Ryder said.
“It really clobbers new shooters,” Ryder said. “They're the ones who need the training and the confidence. It would make it a very difficult experience for a new shooter to become proficient.”
At the East Range Sportsmen's and Conservation Club in White Township, there's a noticeable drop in activity among the club's 350 members, Gyle Swentik, membership coordinator and treasurer said.
“Last year, we didn't see much effect,” Swentik said. “This year, we've really noticed it quite a bit. People are definitely not shooting as much as they're used to.”
The run on ammunition and firearms started more than a year ago, Doug Ellis, owner of Virginia Surplus said.
“The ammo situation has been bad since last March (2020),” Ellis said. “Things really blew up in April. When COVID came, a lot of the ammunition companies were shut down or operating with staff as low as 30 percent. They just got behind the eight-ball and couldn't catch up.”
A combination of the ammunition manufacturing slowdown, fears of violence, political uncertainty, and the Jan. 6 unrest in Washington, D.C., impacted supply and demand, Ellis said.
As handgun ammunition became scarce, people seeking home self-defense firearms turned to shotguns, Ellis said.
That's made shotgun shells as hard to find as rimfire and centerfire ammunition, he said.
“You can't beg, borrow or steal a trap load right now,” Ellis said. “Part of the reason is these high school (trap shooting) teams have sucked up most of the supply.”
Reloading components for those who make their own ammunition have also become hard to find and expensive, Ellis said.
“You can't get reloading components and the prices are stupid,” Ellis said.
Retailers don't know when the shortages will end, Ellis said.
“Everybody's back in operation and I would assume they're working three shifts to get caught up,” Ellis said of ammunition manufacturers. “But nobody has a crystal ball and knows for sure. I think what they're trying to do is to fulfill the ammo most in demand.”
Meanwhile, Swinda, an expert marksman, plans to continuing doing what he enjoys.
“I never miss one, even when it's raining” Swinda said of club events. “I don't know what I'd do without it.”
