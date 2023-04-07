American Pickers are coming to Minnesota

Pictured is Mike Wolfe from the History Channel TV show American Pickers. In June the show is planning on filming in Minnesota and is currently seeking people with unique private collections available for sale to be featured.

 Photo Submitted

A film crew from the TV show American Pickers, which airs on the History Channel is planning on coming to Minnesota in June and is looking for leads on collections to determine which areas of the state they may go to, according to the show’s producer Jasmina Joseph.

“We try to visit a state every couple of months, and get leads ahead a time to sort out,” Joseph said. “We typically film six times a year.”

