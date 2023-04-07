Pictured is Mike Wolfe from the History Channel TV show American Pickers. In June the show is planning on filming in Minnesota and is currently seeking people with unique private collections available for sale to be featured.
A film crew from the TV show American Pickers, which airs on the History Channel is planning on coming to Minnesota in June and is looking for leads on collections to determine which areas of the state they may go to, according to the show’s producer Jasmina Joseph.
“We try to visit a state every couple of months, and get leads ahead a time to sort out,” Joseph said. “We typically film six times a year.”
Joseph said the Pickers are looking for unique collections—“things we’ve never seen before, significant items, historical, etc.
In order to be considered for the show, you must be willing to sell your collection, unless the pickers decide not to buy. The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public are being considered.
“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” Joseph said in a press release.
Some of the things featured in past episodes are unique cars, cars built from scratch, scientific things, post cards from artists—things that could be educational to the viewers watching, she said.
“We at American Pickers are still taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state,” she said.
“However, we are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! If you feel it appropriate, we really hope you can help us let the people in your backyards know how eager we are to hear their stories.”
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to us by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to have them include their full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.