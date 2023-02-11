The American Heart Association (AHA) is raising awareness about the importance of heart health and CPR in the month of February, which is designated as Heart Month.
It’s noted on the nonprofit’s website that nearly three out of four cardiac arrests that don’t happen in hospitals happen at home, prompting an urgent challenge during American Heart Month for every person in every home to learn CPR, according to the website.
“There’s a big focus for CPR, and learning CPR and making sure that others learn about CPR,” said Dr. Robin Germany, Board Member at the American Heart Association-Minnesota, Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology at the University of Oklahoma and Employee at ZOLL Medical in a recent interview. “The Heart Association has programs to raise awareness as well.”
Germany explained there’s a difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrhythmia—commonly mistaken by people as being the same thing.
“Heart attack is a blockage in the blood flow to the heart, and the most common is build up,” Germany said. “Chest pain, true pain or discomfort in the chest area, is usually how it presents itself.”
Germany went on to explain that women’s heart attack symptoms may be different.
“Women tend to get more shoulder pain, or it can even be a strange tooth or jaw pain that can indicate a sudden blockage in the heart and damage to the heart,” she said.
Damage to the heart can result in cardiac arrhythmia where the heart starts to beat so fast it can’t pump blood well, according to Germany.
“Sometimes it’s a genetic cause, the way the heart is shaped, or due to blockage,” she said.
Sometimes the first time a person experiences severe arrhythmia, they may fall down, she said.
“So, it’s important to get quick care to the patient in the form of CPR, and automatic defibrillators,” Germany said. “With the blockage, there’s immediate damage that’s happening to the heart. In arrhythmia the heart isn’t pumping, so you can have damage to other tissues, including the brain.”
The quick CPR maintains blood flow to the brain and other organs and tissues, she noted.
“To get the heart back into rhythm is with electricity and the use of automatic defibrillators,” Germany said.
The American Heart Association offers CPR classes on its website, and a host of other information, including exercise tips, tips on healthy eating, and resources.
Germany offered the following tips on keeping heart healthy.
• Exercise at least 45 minutes, five days a week.
• Get good sleep—eight hours a night, if possible.
• Healthy eating.
“Prevention is key,” Germany said. “The healthier we are and the more active we are to prevent these things.”
Germany also talked about the role stress plays.
“Stress is an important piece and it increases inflammation and can cause cholesterol to build up quickly, it raises blood pressure and can cause hardening of the arteries,” she said. “Stress is not just one time, and unfortunately is part of life and keeps us healthy over time.”
Germany said you are better equipped to handle stress if you are eating healthy, exercising and getting good rest.
If you’re noticing anything out of the norm, Germany advises you to visit your doctor.
The American Heart Association, on its website, recommends getting at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both, preferably spread throughout the week.
It also recommends adding moderate-to high intensity muscle-strengthening activity (such as resistance or weights) on at least two days per week.
“Spending less time sitting,” it states on the website. “Even light-intensity activity can offset some of the risks of being sedentary.”
And you can gain even more benefits by being active at least 300 minutes (five hours) per week, it states.
More information, including locations to learn CPR are listed on the American Heart Association website at heart.org. A Heartsaver virtual training course is available online at cpr.heart.org, and you can also check for a listing of local classes at heart.org.
