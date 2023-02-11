The American Heart Association (AHA) is raising awareness about the importance of heart health and CPR in the month of February, which is designated as Heart Month.

It’s noted on the nonprofit’s website that nearly three out of four cardiac arrests that don’t happen in hospitals happen at home, prompting an urgent challenge during American Heart Month for every person in every home to learn CPR, according to the website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments