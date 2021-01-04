American Bank donates to Dylan Project

Hibbing Dylan Project thanks American Bank for the donation of $5,000 to help create a public work of art honoring Bob Dylan in Hibbing. Pictured from left to right are Hibbing Dylan Project board members Molly Johnsrud, Bill Pagel, Marci Knight American Bank Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, Katie Fredeen, Marcia Grahek and Larry Furlong. The tribute recognizes and honors Dylan as the recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.

 photo submitted

