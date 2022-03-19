VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Students in Kyle Hammer’s high school Intro to Business classes were each given two sticky notes on Tuesday and asked to place one of them as high as possible on a classroom wall. They were then asked to get the second one even higher.
It didn’t matter how the Rock Ridge students accomplished that, whether they stood on a chair or jumped to get the note above the first — as long as they surpassed their first effort.
The exercise aimed to show how a person can always exceed exceptions. In this case, it represented exceeding what a customer expects.
But the sticky note drill was not just a typical classroom learning experience.
It was part of a real-world certification for the students, who became some of the youngest Certified Tourism Ambassadors in the area.
The Iron Range Tourism Bureau provided the four hours of training over two days to classes in Virginia and Eveleth, teaching the teenagers how to promote the area and outfitting them with valuable on-the-job skills.
The Certiﬁed Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program is an international, industry-recognized certiﬁcation. CTAs “are people who care about our area and want to provide the very best customer service to their guests,” according to the IRTB.
To be certified, a person completes the four-hour classroom course and achieves a passing grade on a multiple-choice exam.
The IRTB has been offering CTA training for a handful of years. The only other place in the state that has CTAs is in Rochester, said IRTB Executive Director Beth Pierce.
Some online classes were held during the pandemic, but this was the first time the training has been held in-person for high school students in the area, she said. Most CTAs are adults in the service, hospitality and tourism industries.
This week’s classes were an opportunity to share that same knowledge with a younger generation as they enter the workforce.
About half the students have jobs or summer employment, Hammer said, adding that the kids, who will be learning how to write résumés, can add the CTA certification to their documents “moving forward, whether applying to the AmericInn or Village Inn.”
The AmericInn/Super 8 of Mountain Iron and Eveleth paid the students $25 per person registration fee, which includes a CTA resource book, Pierce said.
“CTAs strive to educate visitors and others about the great things there are to see and do right here on the Mesabi Iron Range,” according to the IRTB website.
Each CTA receives a star-shaped lapel pin and access to a monthly newsletter. Following certification, CTAs are requested to continue to make an effort to learn about events, activities and attractions in their area and to visit sites of interest and attend gatherings that celebrate the people, places and things in the region.
