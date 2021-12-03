ALTRUISM IN ACTION

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization of women educators devoted to promoting the values of education, altruism, and world understanding. Recently Stephanie Marturano and Dawn Bergerson, members of the local Pi Chapter of ADK and teachers at HHS, presented a check to Mr. Will Seykora, Hibbing High School Choir director. Mr. Seykora stated he will use the money to purchase an instrument to accompany the choir.
