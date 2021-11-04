All Souls Day

Members of the Virginia area Catholic Community hold candles and pray as they walk through Calvary Cemetery during Tuesday night's vigil for All Souls Day. The participants were praying for the people buried at Calvary and for all that have passed away.

 Mark Sauer

