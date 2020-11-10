HIBBING — Joseph "Joe" Berklich smiles nostalgically when he speaks of his brothers who have gone before. "All four boys were in combat," he says. "I feel pretty good about it. I'm glad that my mother and dad raised four boys that all went to combat for their country."
The 99-year-old World War II veteran, who lives in his own Hibbing home where he and his late wife Margaret raised their family, is oh, so proud to have served his country. And he proudly told the Mesabi Tribune, "When I and my three brothers were all overseas, the government gave my mother her citizenship." Nicholas and Vera (Milinkovich) Berklich had emigrated from Yugoslavia and had the four boys and a daughter, Ann (married name Petrich).
Berklich then told of his late wife, Margaret Britt Berklich, a nurse for more than 40 years, and of his children. "Michael is 73, Danny is 69, Timmy is 63," adding with a chuckle, "Then there's me — 65! And Mary (Scofield), my baby, she's 58." Joe Berklich was born in February — "I and George and Abe" — and he'll turn 100 February 24, 2021. "The barbers are even surprised I have hair," he said. As for his hearing, he joked, "My daughter says I only hear what I want to hear."
Asked to describe his time in the military, he said he was drafted into the Army in 1943, took basic training at Camp Roberts in California and served overseas with the Americal Division until the war ended in the Pacific in 1945. (The Americal Division, initially the 23rd Infantry Division, initially, was activated in 1942 on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.)
"I left California with winter clothing on, even a mackinaw, we were loaded on a ship at 2 a.m. The first day we got to New Caledonia they gave us all summer clothes. We were wondering why we did that. If anybody saw us wearing winter clothes, they figured we were going to Alaska because the Japs were fighting them. From New Caledonia we went to Fiji then Bougainville in the Solomons and we fought there," he said. "That's where I lost one of my buddies from Ely — his name was Joey Rom." Then the troops fought the Japanese at Leyte and Mindanao and Boho, and on Leyte he was promoted from private first class to staff sergeant and was made a platoon leader.
"When we were done with the Philippines, we were supposed to go to Japan ... and they dropped the atom bomb." The United States bombed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending the war in the Pacific on VJ (victory over Japan) Day, August 14, 1945. The war in Europe had ended May 8, 1945, VE Day.
Berklich and fellow soldiers traveled back home on a Merchant Marine ship. "We stopped at Pearl Harbor. We could see people celebrating. There were four Marines on the ship. I looked at this one guy. I says, 'That guy's from Chisholm. It was Zip Rolle.' He says, 'Is that you, Joe?'" He talked of others from Hibbing who served in World War II, the late Charlie Novak and his brother, the late John Novak, who had learned to speak fluent Italian while overseas.
Berklich contracted malaria on the Merchant Marine ship, and upon arriving back in the States was hospitalized for a time in Lawton, Washington. For a time the malaria would come back every few weeks. "I never knew when it was coming. I had every shot." His youngest brother, Michael, had been a prisoner-of-war of the Germans. "He was a paratrooper and they landed at night behind the enemy lines." He was later rescued by American troops.
His brother John was in the China Burma India Theater, and brother Matt was stationed in France as a litter bearer, "who goes out and gets the wounded, the worst job there is."
After the war Berklich worked more than 40 years for U. S. Steel at the Sherman Mine between Chisholm and Buhl and at Minntac in Mountain Iron. He became a foreman and also worked with heavy equipment and traveled the country working with vendors of mining equipment.
Berklich was an avid curler and served as president of the Hibbing Curling Club and has been a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion. He's proud of his military service awards, including the Pacific Theater Ribbon with two bronze service stars.
He also served on the Hibbing City Council in the early 1990s, and regularly attended Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He has been a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and his daughter added, "He's a very Christian man."
Berklich said with a smile that he still does his own laundry and cooks meals and bakes, though quite not as much as he once did. On a recent day he said he took care of the fallen leaves with his riding mower, and he drives occasionally in the immediate neighborhood.
And he can still recite his Selective Service Number — 37-55-6070.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.