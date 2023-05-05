In the last three weeks, a total of 47 county roads had to be closed temporarily due to flooding and damage caused by high water from rapidly melting snow.
St. Louis County Public Works reported Friday that repairs have now been made and, as of Friday, all roads have re-opened.
Highway 29, a gravel road north of Meadowlands, which was closed for a different reason, remains closed. Highway 29 had been the designated detour route while the Highway 133 bridge across the Whiteface River is being rebuilt. The abnormally wet spring, combined with the increased traffic from the detour, caused the road to deteriorate quickly. Public Works crews continue to monitor the situation and say while the road’s condition is starting to improve, it is not yet safe to re-open. Barricades remain in place recommending motorists to use Highways 7, 27 and 5 as a detour.
St. Louis County Public Works is responsible for maintaining 3,000 miles of County-State Aid Highways (CSAH), County Roads, and Unorganized Township Roads; and 900 bridges throughout the county.
The St. Louis County Board declared a State of Local Disaster on April 25, to seek funding assistance from the state and FEMA on behalf of itself along with cities, townships, unorganized areas, and public utilities within the county to help reimburse costs to repair damaged public infrastructure and other flood response expenses.
