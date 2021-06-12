Alger continues to rise and shine

VIRGINIA — Fourteen-year-old Delia Alger gets up around 3:30 to 4 a.m. most days — on purpose.
After all, she has lots to accomplish, like exercise, practice yoga, and work on projects for her online shop all before heading to school.
It may not be a typical rise-and-shine time for a teenager. She is, in fact, considering adjusting for the summer, perhaps sleeping in until 4:30 a.m.
But then, when it comes to “typical,” Delia has often not fit the mold. Since she was a small child, Delia has stood out and shined.
When she was a Parkview Learning Center first grader in 2014, the then 7-year-old was reading books so big, she couldn’t even manage holding onto them. Rather, she read the advanced-level novels on a Kindle electronic-book reader that fit more comfortably in her tiny hands.
By first grade, the Virginia child was reading at a fifth-grade level, and reading voraciously. She far out-read her classmates, devouring 320 multi-chapter books amounting to more than 3 million words that school year.
Her first grade teacher was forced to keep adjusting awards for the Accelerated Reader program because the little girl was acquiring AR points at top speed. At the end of the year, Delia was recognized with a “Super Reading” plaque at the school’s picnic in Olcott Park, presented with the honor by then Virginia Mayor Louis Russo and Virginia native and National Hockey League star Matt Niskanen.
Delia was not only an outstanding reader, but had also built up a considerable vocabulary, far beyond her years. She spoke in a matter-of-fact manner and used lots of big words.
Her love for reading really took off after she got glasses shortly before turning age 5, and it continued to blossom when she became quite sick in first grade.
Delia suffered with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, that year, missing many days of school and undergoing two surgeries to remove her colon and reconstruct parts of her digestive tract.
June 6 was the seven-year anniversary of her last operation, which essentially cured the colitis. She has experienced good health ever since, Delia said.
But it was a different story at age 7.
The condition made the child, who was small for her age, anemic. “You could have dressed me up as a ghost,” Delia said in 2014.
She was often fatigued, missed a lot of school and sometimes couldn’t make it through a full day at Parkview.
Reading took her mind off the pain.
Delia said she doesn’t remember a lot from those days, other than becoming known as the “AR Reading Girl.”
But her parents, Rob and Jen Alger, have not forgotten.
Jen, on a recent day, said she would have never imagined her daughter would become the athlete she is now. Delia plays basketball. She’s been swimming since fourth grade, and swam with the varsity team in eighth grade.
She is a straight-A honors student, which really doesn’t surprise anyone. And these days she reads “more for fun,” Delia noted.
“I either read 300 pages in a day or I don’t read for a week,” she said, adding that her current favorite books include “The Catcher in the Rye,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” because it “relates to modern times.”
She is still tackling series books, as she did as a young child.
But there are simply many more things to occupy her time, such as focusing on creative writing, penning short stories and poetry, and practicing her violin, which Delia has played since third grade.
Oh, and running her Esty shop: ArtsByAlger. Delia makes beaded and cross-stitched bracelets, keychains, loom charms, wall hangings and other items to sell on the global online marketplace. She recently navigated her first international order to the Netherlands.
And she continues to be the kind and caring kid her first grade teacher, Kelly Tammaro, spoke of in 2014, when Delia made sure every child was invited to one of the pizza parties she earned through her AR points. Delia is giving 100 percent of profits from her shop this month to an organization called Trans Lifeline in honor of Pride Month, she said.
Delia plans to play basketball this summer, volunteer with the Mesabi Humane Society, and prepare for ninth grade — as well as for her future career, which Delia intends to be in the field of neurology.
“How the brain works is interesting,” that’s the most basic answer, she said, adding that there is still much to be discovered regarding the brain’s functions.
For now, she will concentrate on a science-focused high school class schedule, but Delia has already set her sights on attending either Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, or the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada.
While Delia may be shy at heart, she exudes confidence, said her dad.
Her parents say they are both so proud of the 14-year-old, who proved to herself, and everyone else, many years ago that perseverance and determination can get a person far, even while “feeling rotten.”
Delia jokes that the Parkview school library should have a statue of her. After all, she probably read most of its books.
She may always be known as the “AR Reading Girl.” But Delia Alger is still rising — and shining (early) — in the world each day.
