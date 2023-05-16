WASHINGTON, D.C.-The American Iron and Steel Institute’s (AISI) Board of Directors Monday elected Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., to serve as chairman of the Institute for a two-year term.

The election and announcement took place at AISI’s General Meeting at the InterContinental Hotel-The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

