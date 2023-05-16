WASHINGTON, D.C.-The American Iron and Steel Institute’s (AISI) Board of Directors Monday elected Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., to serve as chairman of the Institute for a two-year term.
The election and announcement took place at AISI’s General Meeting at the InterContinental Hotel-The Wharf in Washington, D.C.
“Lourenco is a dynamic leader in the global and domestic steel industry and a vocal advocate for the industry in the public policy arena. He continues to be a tremendous representative for the American steel industry and our workers,” said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI. “We are grateful to have such an outstanding leader serve as our chairman. I am confident that under Lourenco’s guidance and leadership, we will continue to see many successes.”
“I am honored that my fellow AISI Board members have placed their trust in me to lead the Institute. American made steel is the cleanest and most energy-efficient in the world. Our member companies continue to make significant investments in decarbonization and clean steel production, and we must work together to make this fact completely understood and accepted. We also must put an end to foreign governments’ trade-distorting policies that could undermine the progress we have made. After several years of giving away our strength as a country that actually makes things, we are finally seeing manufacturing coming back to America. I will continue to fight to make sure that the American steel industry remains the backbone of manufacturing in America, creating jobs and improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens.”
AISI also announced that Luca Zanotti, president of Tenaris USA, was elected as a new director on the AISI board; and Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor and former AISI chairman, was elected vice-chairman.
