HIBBING – Range Regional Airport Director Barrett Ziemer was recognized by the Minnesota Council of Airports as the recipient of an Outstanding Service Award at a conference held last week in Rochester.
Ziemer was appointed to his current position as executive director in 2019, after serving as the assistant director for a 10-year period from 2008-2018.
“I humbly accept this award from the Minnesota Council of Airports,” Ziemer said in a prepared statement on Monday. “I would not be able to receive this prestigious award if not for a strong support group that includes my family, airport Board of Directors, airport staff and tenants, FAA, MN/DOT Aeronautics, IRRRB, and City Councils of Chisholm and Hibbing. Although I prefer to fly under the radar, it is my desire to continue to support all things aviation within Minnesota.”
In a nomination letter read aloud at the conference, Ziemer is described as an outstanding mentor and team leader, who has been asked to wear many hats throughout his career, including roles in airport security, customer service, wildlife mitigation, snow and ice control, equipment operation, finance, marketing, human resources, etc.
“He continues to take on any challenges and genuinely seeks to maximize the airport’s potential,” it states in the letter. “He also chooses to lead by example while constantly looking to better position the airport and promote aviation throughout the state. He makes himself available for any questions and is always willing to put in long hours if necessary, even at inconvenient times. His passion for aviation clearly shows and he makes an outstanding candidate for the award.”
Ziemer’s commitment to improvements at the airport were also mentioned in the letter, including his involvement in the construction of the passenger terminal in 2015, airport industrial park development and other critical projects to further air service and airport development.
He also contributed to steady growth at Range Regional Airport with enplanements increasing from 8,432 in 2008 to 18,292 in 2019.
“In his Executive Director role Barrett has brought in a key tenant to provide future charter services and construction of a new FBO hangar that will provide heated jet aircraft hangar space (which has often been requested) Furthermore, Barrett is an active supporter of the local general aviation community,”it states in the letter. “He has demonstrated this by supporting a weekly meeting for local general aviation pilots and local aerospace enthusiasts (at the Hibbing Fueling Facility-FBO), hosting a “Top Bun” fly in to support general aviation where Barrett would often serve as the grill master, and continues to be strongly supportive of local pilot Keith Knoop, a Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Winner.”
A licensed pilot himself, Ziemer actively promotes aviation throughout the state, while being keenly aware of the importance of services provided to all flight operations.
He is an active member of the Minnesota Council of Airports (MCOA), Minnesota Local Airline Action Committee (LASAC0, and American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE0.
Ziemer’s commitment to support the local community and his involvement with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and Iron Range Tourism Board of DIrectors was also noted.
“According to the 2019 study of annual economic impacts conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics, Range Regional Airport contributed to over $36 million dollars in economic activity under Barrett’s leadership,” it states. “It should be noted that Barrett demonstrates outstanding leadership daily, coordinating a very small but multi-talented staff.”
