AIMS companies opens Hibbing location

Plans to add 20 to 30 employees locally

Scottsdale, Ariz. — AIMS Companies, a national industrial, municipal and utility services company, announces that it has opened an office in Hibbing, MN to expand its northern presence and service offerings in the region and as part of its strategic growth plan. AIMS’ Hibbing office is expected to grow to 20-30 employees.

The new office located at 1711 E 13th Street in Hibbing, MN, will be managed by Anthony Ostendorf and provide a wide range of industrial services, including cleaning, blasting, coating and lining.

“We are very excited to announce our expansion to Minnesota and the northern region of the country with a focus on industrial services,” says Chris Mihaletos, CEO, AIMS Companies. “Our new location in Minnesota will allow us to better serve our customers in the region and provide high-quality job opportunities for additional employees in this area.”

In addition to the Minnesota location, AIMS has 19 offices throughout the country, providing a full suite of industrial, municipal and environmental services.

“Our Minnesota location, we will focus on servicing customers in the industrial sector in the region, including those in mining, pulp and paper and related industries,” says Anthony Ostendorf, Regional Manager, AIMS Companies. “We will be hiring additional staff to meet our current workload, including drivers, operators and laborers.”

AIMS Companies is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and provides a wide range of industrial, municipal and environmental services across the U.S. AIMS Companies employs over 700 professionals and continues to show substantial growth year after year. For more information, please visit www.aimscompanies.com.

