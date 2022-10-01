VIRGINIA — When Agnes Manninen turned 100, her sons-in-law wrote “Ballad of Agnes Faye Bauer Manninen,” sung to the tune of “Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier.”
That was three years ago, and this year the sons-in-law Joe Pospichal and Mike Aro sang it again at a party at Edgewood where Manninen celebrated turning 103.
The song starts out:
“In 1919 on a cool September morn
In Greaney, Minnesota, Agnes Bauer was born.
The fifth of eight children,
Five brothers and sisters three,
Who lived and played together
As close as they could be
Agnes, Agnes Faye Bauer, born on a pretty little farm.”
The ballad tells of memorable events in her life, such as meeting Bill Manninen, who would be her husband, and the births of their children.
“Bill was very special to Agnes, they married when they were young
From Linden Grove to Kinney the many years moved on
Doris, Roger and Cheryl made life even much more fun.”
Her husband, William “Bill” Manninen, died in 2002 at 86, her son Roger in 2013. Her daughters are Doris (Joe) Pospichal and Cheryl (Mike) Aro. She has 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, soon to be 10.
Her parents were Joseph and Mary (Mayerle) Bauer, immigrants from Slovenia. They met in Chisholm and moved to Greaney. Her father was hurt in an underground mine accident. He then made a living farming, said her daughter Cheryl Aro in an email. “It was a mile to walk to church every Sunday and a mile the other way to check the mail. The ditches were a good place to cool your feet on the walks. None of the homes had electricity or running water. Well water, kerosene lamps, wood stoves, washboards, ice houses, and cellars were the norm. A Star car was her family’s transportation growing up.”
Cheryl Aro said, “Bonfires were a common gathering place. They usually had them at the neighbors, the Plimls. They would usually bring something to put in the fire, mainly potatoes.Her older brothers, Joe, Mike, and Paul, made merry-go-rounds, stilts, and other games. She liked walking on the stilts.
“She went to a one-room school and in 8th grade went to the Orr school. She later attended the Hibbing school to help her older sister, Mary (Bauer) Zbacnik Rogich — who was expecting — care for her small children. She was close in age to her other two sisters, Anne (Reino) Lehto and Cecilia (Ray) Hurst.
“Agnes's parents spoke limited English, so she grew up speaking Slovenian and English. After they married, they lived with his parents on a large farm where they only spoke Finnish. By then she knew Slovenian, English, and Finnish. They helped work the Manninen farm in Linden Grove, logged, and cared for his mother.”
After several years in Linden Grove, they moved to Kinney where Bill worked at the mines and was a logger. Agnes worked at the shirt factories in Chisholm and Virginia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.