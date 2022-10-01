VIRGINIA — When Agnes Manninen turned 100, her sons-in-law wrote “Ballad of Agnes Faye Bauer Manninen,” sung to the tune of “Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier.”

That was three years ago, and this year the sons-in-law Joe Pospichal and Mike Aro sang it again at a party at Edgewood where Manninen celebrated turning 103.

