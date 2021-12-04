CHISHOLM — Public spaces and storefronts were lit up for the holiday season during the Bringing Light to Chisholm on Thursday in Chisholm.
Now in its second year, Bringing Light to Chisholm is coordinated by the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee.
Katie Christenson, a member of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, introduced the event last year as a way to bring the community together. Christensen’s idea received approval from her fellow committee members, city leaders and support from the community.
A $1,500 grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation helped fund the purchase of new lights for this year’s event.
“It was great to see everyone out for Bringing Light to Chisholm,” Christenson said in an email on Friday. “The community’s enthusiasm certainly carried over from last year to this year’s event.”
A book reading was held in advance of the lighting ceremony on Thursday at the library. At dusk the lights were turned on, adding to the festive atmosphere — holiday music played over the sound system on street lamps along Lake Street, Santa Claus with a contingent of elves and a polar bear stood on a street corner across from the library where they greeted passerbys, whimsical decorations on display in storefront windows, a petting zoo, a selfie station with a variety of holiday inflatable characters, cookies, hot cocoa and more.
Anna Ruper, of Chisholm, attended the event for the first time and said she would like to see the community continue it as a holiday tradition.
“Smiles are wonderful to see,” Ruper said.
Kason McCormick, of Hibbing, was part of a group of adults with young children taking in the festivities on Thursday.
‘I rate it a 10 out of 10,” McCormick said. “It’s one of the best things on the Range that could happen today.”
McCormick’s sentiments were affirmed by others in his group, who shared positive comments about the fun activities for kids.
Pat and Bobbi Succio likewise gave their approval of the holiday event. The couple from Chisholm appeared to enjoy watching the children who accompanied them as they took in the holiday scenery.
“Very nice, they did a good job,” Pat said, while one of the children at his side pointed out an Elf on the Shelf on display in the upper window of the library.
“It’s great — Chisholm’s Hallmark show,” Bobbi added.
Marci Jensen, a helper from Cook’s Country Connection said Sophie the Llama and Ardie the Alpaca appeared to be popular with the kids. The two were accompanied by a miniature donkey, a miniature horse and a couple of baby goats who were born this past spring.
Thankful for everyone involved in stringing the lights for this year’s event, Christenson mentioned the efforts of Luke Amundson, who volunteered to do all of the lift work needed for the “behind the scenes work,” along with the Downtown Revitalization Committee members, and city crews.
---
Bringing Light to Chisholm was the first of a three-day event scheduled for the holiday season, and was followed by a sleigh ride and carolling on Friday.
The fun continues with the Chisholm Kiwanis Club Holly Jolly Holiday celebration, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today outside at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School in Chisholm. Activities include dog sled rides, games, a hot chocolate bar, hotdogs and more.
In lieu of an admission charge, donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations are being accepted for the Chisholm Food Shelf during the Holly Jolly Holiday event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.