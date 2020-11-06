A clerical error in reporting election results in the Minnesota House 6A race has incumbent State Rep. Julie Sandstede now leading in her re-election bid, despite initial reports.
As of Friday afternoon, Sandstede led Republican challenger Rob Farnsworth by 41 votes (10,775-10,734), a difference of 0.19 percent that still has the race on track for an automatic recount.
Initial results had Farnsworth winning the race by 47 votes. An election result under 0.5 percent is eligible for a recount if the losing candidate forces one.
The St. Louis County Auditor’s Office said in a news release Friday that it found and corrected errors in reporting election results in Toivola and one polling location in Hibbing, where a duplicate count was recorded. As a result, Sandstede moved into a controlling position.
Auditor Nancy Nilsen said in a Friday press conference that human error was the cause in both locations. In Toivola Township, she said vote totals called in were incorrect and the audit revealed 40 more votes for Farnsworth than originally recorded. In Hibbing Ward 3 Precinct B, the county office uploaded the in-person voting results twice, impacting races up and down the ballot.
Mary Kepler, clerk-treasuer for the City of Hibbing, confirmed over the phone Friday that city election judges report vote totals to the county, who then uploads them to the state website.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shows the Hibbing location logged 397 votes for Farnsworth and 367 for Sandstede.
Nilsen said a third error was found Friday morning in Balkan Township, which reports both hand-count and machine ballots. The audit found 33 hand-count ballots were not entered into the Secretary of State’s website. Farnsworth won in Balkan Township by a total of 303-240, and 83-42 in Toivola Township.
“We take our work and responsibility very seriously. We are being as transparent as possible because we want to assure people they can trust the system,” she said. “The ballot counting process involves a human element and humans make mistakes. This is exactly our job as auditors — to check and double check and then check again. We have the cross checking systems in place to ensure that when an error happens, we catch it. The audit ensures the accuracy of results and integrity of the system. It is why we say vote totals are not official until certified.”
The county said the corrected results are now reflected on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Vote totals will become officials after they are certified by the canvassing board on Nov. 13.
“I remain extremely proud of my staff and elections officials county wide. They have worked tremendously hard for many, many weeks under challenging conditions,” Nilsen continued. “I trust their work and trust the results will be accurate.”
Phil Chapman, elections supervisor for St. Louis County, said Thursday that 103 outstanding absentee ballots remained in House District 6A, and he expected them to be counted that day, but it was unclear as of Friday morning if those votes were included in the updated results.
County spokesperson Dana Kazel wrote in a Friday email that mail-in ballots received since Tuesday have not been counted and remained unopened as of Friday afternoon, meaning there could be additional votes left to count in the House 6A race.
It is also unclear how many outstanding ballots are in the Itasca County portion of the House 6A race.
If Sandstede’s lead holds, it would give the DFL House an additional seat in its majority, which the party was expected to retain no matter the 6A result. Minnesota will continue to have the only divided government in the nation after Republican maintained control over the Senate.
More than 21,800 votes were cast in the House 6A race in 2020, topping voter turnout in 2016 (20,061) and 2018 (17,801), with 100 percent of precincts reporting. More than 25,000 voters were registered in the district.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Wednesday that about 240,000 absentee ballots remain outstanding throughout the state, but noted the real number is likely lower considering people who opted to vote in-person and ballots that won’t be returned at all.
Simon has told counties to count every ballot in every race received up until Tuesday, Nov. 10. That nuance has been challenged by Republicans on presidential-level votes, but it is unclear if it will impact down-ballot races.
A federal appeals court ordered counties segregate absentee or mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day in case of additional litigation. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the GOP challenge to allow late votes counted, but still required them to be segregated and left open the chance that another legal challenge could invalidate them.
